Blossoms announce their Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig on The Chris Moyles Show

19 April 2022, 17:38 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 17:46

The Stockport five-piece will play an intimate show at London's O2 Academy Islington next month and they told Chris Moyles what to expect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chris Moyles Show announced the news of a special Blossoms gig this morning (Tuesday 19th April).

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard is set to take place on Wednesday 4th May and frontman and the band have told Chris and the team what to expect.

"I don't think we've ever played there," drummer Joe Donovan told Chris Moyles. "We'll have a good time there, I'm looking forward to it."

Frontman Tom Ogden added that lucky fans who get tickets will enjoy a full band set and that they should expect plenty of tunes from their new album Ribbon Around The Bomb.

"We'll be doing the full shebang," he said. "We'll be doing a decent amount of new stuff, not like everything, but we'll probably do a good chunk of it."

Watch our interview with Blossoms above.

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard: How To Buy Tickets

Blossoms talk their Radio X Presents gig on The Chris Moyles Show
Blossoms talk their Radio X Presents gig on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

Latest Videos

Sam Fender

Sam Fender discusses "personal" new music and why he's not afraid to talk mental health

Sam Fender

Skunk Anansie in London in 1995

What does Skunk Anansie mean? The story of the band's name and more
The top British festival hits: Florence Welch, Faithless' Maxi Jazz and Yannis Philippakis from Foals.

The best British festival bangers

Chris Moyles returns and gets a very dodgy weekend update

Chris Moyles is back, but this is not the weekend update he was expecting

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Radio X Presents Blossom with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard

News

Blossoms Tom Ogden and Johnny Marr

Blossoms 'hugged it out' with Johnny Marr after Smiths covers band fall-out
Blossoms

Blossoms announce Ribbon Around The Bomb film and premiere

Blossoms in 2022

Blossoms: our new single sounds like "Dire Straits and George Michael"
Blossoms answer your love questions

WATCH: Blossoms solve your Love Problems for Valentine's Day