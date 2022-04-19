Blossoms announce their Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig on The Chris Moyles Show

The Stockport five-piece will play an intimate show at London's O2 Academy Islington next month and they told Chris Moyles what to expect.

The Chris Moyles Show announced the news of a special Blossoms gig this morning (Tuesday 19th April).

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard is set to take place on Wednesday 4th May and frontman and the band have told Chris and the team what to expect.

"I don't think we've ever played there," drummer Joe Donovan told Chris Moyles. "We'll have a good time there, I'm looking forward to it."

Frontman Tom Ogden added that lucky fans who get tickets will enjoy a full band set and that they should expect plenty of tunes from their new album Ribbon Around The Bomb.

"We'll be doing the full shebang," he said. "We'll be doing a decent amount of new stuff, not like everything, but we'll probably do a good chunk of it."

