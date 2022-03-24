Blossoms: our new single sounds like "Dire Straits and George Michael"

Blossoms in 2022. Picture: Madeleine Penfold/Press

The band have given a sneak preview of their new tune, The Sulking Poet.

Blossoms' new single sounds like "Dire Straits, George Michael and Simon & Garfunkel", according to frontman Tom Ogden.

The singer posted a preview of their new song, The Sulking Poet, on the band's Instagram and Twitter,

Tom said: "It sounds a bit like "Dire Straits meets George Michael meets Paul Simon Art Garfunkel."

New single. The Sulking Poet. 24.03.22. pic.twitter.com/8PKjot7xH2 — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 23, 2022

He went on: "The title actually comes from a Blossoms fan page that referred to me as "the sulking poet", which I thought was funny, so I put it in a tune."

Ogden added: "It sounds good in this weather as well."

The Sulking Poet is released today (24th March) and is another preview of the band's forthcoming album, Ribbon Around The Bomb, which drops on 29th April.

Blossoms - Ribbon Around The Bomb track list:

The Writer’s Theme Ode To NYC Ribbon Around The Bomb The Sulking Poet Born Wild The Writer Everything About You Care For Cinerama Holy Days Edith Machinist Visions The Last Chapter

Following the release of the new album, Blossoms head out on a busy summer of live dates, which include supporting The Killers and an appearance at Glastonbury festival.

Blossoms 2022 UK tour dates