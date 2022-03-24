Blossoms: our new single sounds like "Dire Straits and George Michael"

24 March 2022, 14:18 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 14:26

Blossoms in 2022
Blossoms in 2022. Picture: Madeleine Penfold/Press

The band have given a sneak preview of their new tune, The Sulking Poet.

Blossoms' new single sounds like "Dire Straits, George Michael and Simon & Garfunkel", according to frontman Tom Ogden.

The singer posted a preview of their new song, The Sulking Poet, on the band's Instagram and Twitter,

Tom said: "It sounds a bit like "Dire Straits meets George Michael meets Paul Simon Art Garfunkel."

He went on: "The title actually comes from a Blossoms fan page that referred to me as "the sulking poet", which I thought was funny, so I put it in a tune."

Ogden added: "It sounds good in this weather as well."

The Sulking Poet is released today (24th March) and is another preview of the band's forthcoming album, Ribbon Around The Bomb, which drops on 29th April.

Blossoms - Ribbon Around The Bomb track list:

  1. The Writer’s Theme
  2. Ode To NYC
  3. Ribbon Around The Bomb
  4. The Sulking Poet
  5. Born Wild
  6. The Writer
  7. Everything About You
  8. Care For
  9. Cinerama
  10. Holy Days
  11. Edith Machinist Visions
  12. The Last Chapter

Following the release of the new album, Blossoms head out on a busy summer of live dates, which include supporting The Killers and an appearance at Glastonbury festival.

Blossoms 2022 UK tour dates

  • 30th April Band On The Wall, Manchester
  • 5th May Pryzm, Kingston-upon-Thames
  • 24th May Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster (supporting The Killers)
  • 29th May Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington
  • 30th May St Marys Stadium, Southampton (supporting The Killers)
  • 6th June Falkirk Stadium (supporting The Killers)
  • 9th June Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (supporting The Killers)
  • 11th June Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (supporting The Killers)
  • 18th June Isle of Wight Festival
  • 22nd-26th June Glastonbury Festival
  • 17th July Finsbury Park (supporting George Ezra)
  • 21st July Truck Festival
  • 29th July Y Not Festival

