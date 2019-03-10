WATCH: Blossoms Translate Northern Slang

10 March 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 10 March 2019, 15:01

What do you do with “chuddy”? What on earth is a “ginnel”? The Stockport outfit take Radio through some of the most perplexing Northern slang.

One of the best things about Great Britain is the huge difference in regional dialects… from North to South, East to West, the variation in language is incredible.

Who better to take us though some of the best Northern words and sayings than Stockport natives Blossoms?

Watch our video where they take us through everything from the well-known "our kid" to "sweating cobs" above.

