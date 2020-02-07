Blossoms score Number 1 in the UK album charts

Blossoms 2020. Picture: Press

The Stockport lads have made the top spot in this week's chart with their third album Foolish Loving Spaces.

Blossoms are Number 1 in this week's UK chart with their latest LP Foolish Loving Spaces.

The band said: "We’re absolutely delighted and thanks to everyone that’s bought the album. You’ve made us the happiest lads in the world"

Foolish Loving Spaces is number 1️⃣ in the UK Album Charts ❤️ This is real life! Thank you all for supporting the record it means the world to us 5 Xxxxx pic.twitter.com/4mJ6AVuOoS — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) February 7, 2020

It's the young band's second chart-topper after their self-titled 2016 debut. The new album features the hits The Keeper and Your Girlfriend and this week saw the band come into the Radio X studios to play some of the new material LIVE for Gordon Smart on the Evening Show.

Foolish Loving Spaces is also this week's best-selling vinyl release. Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album Walls only made it to Number 4 this week.

Watch Blossoms play the excellent single Your Girlfriend in the Radio X studio:

See Blossoms' 2020 UK Tour Dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester