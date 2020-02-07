Blossoms score Number 1 in the UK album charts

7 February 2020, 17:21 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 17:24

Blossoms 2020
Blossoms 2020. Picture: Press

The Stockport lads have made the top spot in this week's chart with their third album Foolish Loving Spaces.

Blossoms are Number 1 in this week's UK chart with their latest LP Foolish Loving Spaces.

The band said: "We’re absolutely delighted and thanks to everyone that’s bought the album. You’ve made us the happiest lads in the world"

It's the young band's second chart-topper after their self-titled 2016 debut. The new album features the hits The Keeper and Your Girlfriend and this week saw the band come into the Radio X studios to play some of the new material LIVE for Gordon Smart on the Evening Show.

Foolish Loving Spaces is also this week's best-selling vinyl release. Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album Walls only made it to Number 4 this week.

Watch Blossoms play the excellent single Your Girlfriend in the Radio X studio:

See Blossoms' 2020 UK Tour Dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10 March - Rock City, Nottingham
11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield
12 March - Bath Forum, Bath
14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter
15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17 March - The O2 Forum, London
18 March - The O2 Forum, London
19 March - The O2 Forum, London
21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds
25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle
27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham
28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester

