Ringo Starr has never eaten a pizza or a curry in his life

Ringo Starr celebrates his new country album Look Up. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Beatles drummer revealed he sticks to a strict diet because he has several allergies.

Ringo Starr has never eaten curry or a pizza.

The famous Beatle discussed the topic his diet on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when promoting his new solo album Look Up.

When asked by the host to clear up popular rumours about himself, questioning if he'd never eaten a pizza, the Yellow Submarine singer affirmed: "I've never had a pizza... Or a curry".

He went on: "Well I'm allergic to several items and pizza you don't know what the f*** is in it half the time, or the curry, so I'm pretty strict with myself because it makes me ill immediately."

When Kimmel joked, "I used to have the greatest life, but now I realised mine is better," the drummer replied: "Yours is better because you've had a pizza."

Watch the legend make the shocking revelation from 10:16 below:

Ringo Starr on Surprise Performance with Paul McCartney & He Clears Up Rumors About Himself

Despite releasing a new solo album, Ringo - whose real name is Richard Starkey - revealed he doesn't want to ever perform as a solo artist and "only wants to be in a band".

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he revealed: "I only want to be in a band. I don’t want to be out on my own. There’s no way you can go out there and do [The Beatles song] Yesterday just on drums."

The 84 year old musician also admitted that although he can "hold a tune," he used to wish he had a different voice.

"Well, I always wanted to be someone else," he told the newspaper. "Like Jerry Lee [Lewis] or someone! I mean, I can hold a tune, as long as it’s in my key. And it just worked out with The Beatles because John and Paul were great writers.

"That’s what made us. And I’d get one song. And a couple of them were really good, you know, With a Little Help from My Friends and Yellow Submarine. They’re still huge and I still do them on tour. They wrote me a lot of really nice songs."

Speaking about his latest project, Look Up - a collaboration with producer T.Bone Burnett, who helped write nine of the album's 11 songs, he revealed: "There was no plan to make a country record. He sent me this beautiful country track, and that blows me away even today.

"I thought he’d be sending me a rock-pop sort of song, because you’re just in that world."

The sticksman recently took part in a mini Beatles reunion with Paul McCartney as he closed his 2024 Got Back tour at The O2, London.

After inviting Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood for a performance of Get Back, Macca then invited his ex-bandmate to the stage for the encore, telling the crowds: "So, we have another surprise for you. Bringing to the stage, the mighty, the one and only, Ringo Starr!"

The legendary duo went on to perform Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) before going going straight into an electrifying version of Helter Skelter.

Watch Ringo discuss the surprise performance below:

Ringo Starr talks surprise performance with Paul McCartney

