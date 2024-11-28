Ringo Starr appears to confirm Barry Keoghan will play him in new Beatles biopic

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Barry Keoghan. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

It was previously rumoured that the Sam Mendes-directed films will see Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Charlie Rowe play the fab four.

Ringo Starr has responded to rumours surrounding Barry Keoghan portaying him in the upcoming Beatles biopics.

It was previously announced that Sam Mendes would be at the helm of a landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of the band in four separate films.

Then, it was rumoured the Irish actor was set to play the famous drummer, with Paul Mescal reportedly cast as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Charlie Rowe rumoured to play George Harrison.

Now, the iconic sticksman has been asked about the rumours and even managed to laugh at himself in the process.

Asked his thoughts on Keoghan playing him, Starr told Entertainment Tonight “Well, I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many".

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

Though the prospect of the young names being attached to the films has created much buzz, Sony Pictures Entertainment is yet to confirm or deny any news surrounding the cast.

It was previously confirmed that Mendes will direct all four feature films (one from each band member’s point-of-view), which will intersect to tell the epic story of the most iconic band in history.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute the films worldwide with full theatrical windows in 2027- the dates and details of which will be shared closer to the time.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted their full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. “Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

“I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”

Production List suggests that the first film will begin shooting in London in July 2025.

