Paul McCartney announces Got Back UK tour dates for 2024

Paul McCartney his set to bring his phenomenal Got Back Tour to the UK, as part of his newly announced European dates.

Keeping to his promise to return to his home soil, The Beatles legend will round off the year with two consecutive nights at the Co-Op Live, Manchester on 14th and 15th December followed by two nights at The O2, London on 18th and 19th December.

The shows will mark Macca's first dates in the country since his iconic, history-making headline set at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 21st June from 10am via paulmccartneygotback.com.

Paul McCartney said of the news: "I'm excited to be ending my year and 2024 with tour dates in the UK. It's always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It's going to be an amazing end to the year. Let's get set to party. I can't wait to see you."

The Got Back Tour will feature Paul McCartney's longtime band – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) – alongside the Hot City Horns comprised of Mike Davis (trumpet), Kemji Fenton (saxes) and Paul Burton (trombone).

Get Paul McCartney's full Got Back UK Tour dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

See Paul McCartney's got Back 2024 UK Tour dates:

  • Saturday 14th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
  • Sunday 15th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
  • Wednesday 18th December - The O2, London, UK
  • Thursday 19th December - The O2, London, UK

How to buy tickets for Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back UK tour dates:

  • Tickets for Paul McCarney's UK dates go on general sale on Friday 21st June at 10am BST.
  • Visit paulmccartneygotback.com for more.

Paul McCartney - Band on the Run

Today also sees McCartney announce shows in France and Spain, which will see him return for his first live performance in Paris and Madrid for the first time after six and eight years respectively.

See Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back European dates:

  • Wednesday 4th December - La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE
  • Thursday 5th December - La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE
  • Monday 9th December - Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN
  • Tuesday 10th December - Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN
  • Saturday 14th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
  • Sunday 15th December - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
  • Wednesday 18th December - The O2, London, UK
  • Thursday 19th December - The O2, London, UK

Macca will precede his European dates with South American dates in October, which will see him visit the likes of Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

See Paul McCartney's 2024 South American dates:

  • Tuesday 1st October - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, URUGUAY
  • Saturday 5th October - River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, ARGENTINA
  • Sunday 6th October - River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, ARGENTINA
  • Friday 11th October - Estadio Monumental, Santiago, CHILE
  • Wednesday 23rd October - Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, ARGENTINA
  • Sunday 27th October - Estadio Nacional, Lima, PERU

Paul McCartney first launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 huge shows across the US before performing his history-making set at Glastonbury 2022.

In 2023, the Let It Be Legend performed 18 shows as the Got Back tour rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Paul McCartney - Get Back

