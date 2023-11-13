Paul McCartney was "amazed" Guns N' Roses covered Live And Let Die

13 November 2023, 11:19 | Updated: 13 November 2023, 11:20

Paul McCartney and Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash in 1991
Paul McCartney and Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash in 1991. Picture: 1. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty 2. Ke.Mazur/WireImage/Getty
Radio X

By Radio X

The Beatles icon has discussed Guns N' Roses' famous cover of the Wings single and how his kids' friends never believed he wrote it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Paul McCartney was happy when Guns N' Roses covered Live and Let Die, but remembers how his children's friends at school wouldn't believe their dad wrote it.

The legendary Beatle penned the Wings track with his wife Linda McCartney for the 1973 Bond film of the same name and he remembered his shock at hearing the US rock band cover it almost two decades later.

Speaking on his A Life In Lyrics podcast, he said: "I thought it was pretty good actually. I was more amazed that they would actually do it, this young American group.

"The interesting thing was my kids would go to school and they would go, ‘My dad wrote that.’ They’d go, ‘No he didn’t, it was Guns N’ Roses,’ so nobody would ever believe them. For a while it was just Guns N’ Roses."

He added: "I was very happy that they had done it. I always like people doing my songs."

Speaking about writing a Bond theme, he said: "It was always a sneaky ambition to write a Bond song because, in some ways, I like to see myself, one portion of myself, as a jobbing writer. You require a song for the queen’s wedding, I’m your man.

“The equivalent of that for a lot people is the Bond song. You’ve written a Bond song, it’s a bit of an accolade."

Last week, the Beatles legend has hit yet another milestone after releasing 'the last Beatles' song Now And Then went to number one, more than five decades after they las topped the singles chart.

The track, which was released as a double A-side single, features all four members of the band, thanks to technology, which was able to extract the late John Lennon's voice and include the late George Harrison's guitar from previous workings on the song.

The Beatles - Now And Then (Official Audio)

Their last number one was The Ballad of John And Yoko in 1969, giving them a gap of 52 years between chart-topping hits - the longest in British chart history.

The record was previously held by Kate Bush, who waited 44 years between her first number one in 1978 with Wuthering Heights and her second last year, with Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), thanks to its use in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Giles Martin reveals the magic behind The Beatles' new song

More on The Beatles

See more More on The Beatles

The Beatles in April 1969

Why did The Beatles break up? The true story of who left the band first

The Beatles performing live on the roof of 3, Savlle Row, 30 January 1969

Which songs did The Beatles play at their famous "rooftop" concert?

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

John Lennon and Ringo Starr in October 1968, as they appeared on the cover of "The White Album"

Did John Lennon really say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

The Beatles in 1968: John Lennon, Paul McCartney George Harrison, Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ White Album Songs: Everything You Need To Know

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Mr Brightside at 20: Inside The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Indie Xmas

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s