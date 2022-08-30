Arctic Monkeys share There'd Better Be A Mirrorball official video

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield band have shared the second taste of their forthcoming album, The Car, and shared its accompanying visuals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys have released their stunning There'd Better Be A Mirrorball track.

Alongside it comes its official video, directed by frontman Alex Turner, capturing the band in their creative mode and seeing them walk around in impeccably stylish garb.

Watch the official video for There'd Better Be A Mirrorball here:

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball sees Turner at his lyrical best, giving the vocal performance of his life in what sounds like a reflective and mournful breakup track.

The song is the second cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car, which is set for release on 21st October this year, following the debut of I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am.

READ MORE: Here's where the photo for Arctic Monkeys' The Car was taken

The Car features 10 new songs written by Alex Turner, produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.

"On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth”, Turner told Martin Compston in a new interview with The Big Issue.

"I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record,” he went on. “The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

Arctic Monkeys' The Car album artwork. Picture: Press/Matt Helders

Arctic Monkeys - The Car track listing:

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense

The video follows Arctic Monkeys return to UK soil, where they played a duo of headline dates at Reading and Leeds festivals over the weekend.

READ MORE: The history of Arctic Monkeys at Reading & Leeds Festival