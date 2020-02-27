Tame Impala's Kevin Parker: Alex Turner's in another league to me as a songwriter

The frontman of the psyche rock band has praised the Arctic Monkeys frontman as a songwriter, but said he's still a better drummer than him.

Kevin Parker has said Alex Turner's writing skills are far better than his.

The Tame Impala frontman has never kept his admiration for the Arctic Monkeys frontman a secret, but has now said he far surpasses him when it comes to songwriting.

Speaking to Beats 1‘s Matt Wilkinson, he said of the Sheffield rocker: "[He's] in another league to me as a songwriter."

The The Less I Know the Better added: "Absolutely. [But] he can't play drums as good as me".

Speaking about how they are neighbours in LA, the Aussie rocker revealed: "I was in his pool the other day. He wasn’t there at the time,' before adding: "I didn’t jump his fence… Yeah. Jumped the fence. No, I didn’t."

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: 1. Scott Legato/Getty Images 2. Mondadori via Getty Images/Archivio Mondadori via Getty Images/Mondadori via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tame Impala released their fourth studio album The Slow Rush this month - to great critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala have been confirmed foe All Points East Festival 2020.

The indie psych rockers have been confirmed to top the bill at the east London Festival on Saturday 23 May 2020 for a UK exclusive show.

Also announced for the festival - which takes place at London's Victoria Park - are Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Kelly Lee Owens and Holy F.

