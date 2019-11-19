Tame Impala to headline All Points East Festival 2020

Tame Impala. Picture: Press

The Australian pysche-rockers are among the first names confirmed for the Victoria Park festival alongside Caribou and Glass Animals.

Tame Impala are set to headline All Points East 2020.

The Australian indie pysch rockers have been confirmed to top the bill at the east London Festival on Saturday 23 May 2020 for a UK exclusive show.

Also announced for the festival - which takes place at London's Victoria Park - are Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Kelly Lee Owens and Holy F.

All Points East 2019 saw headline performances from The Strokes, Bon Iver, The Chemical Brothers and Mumford & Sons.

Tame Impala's announcement comes after the news of their first album in five years, which follows their acclaimed 2015 Currents album.

The Slow Rush will arrive on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2020 - ahead of the band's APE debut - where fans will hear their new songs for the first time live.

See their album trailer below:

Frontman Kevin Parker told the New York Times of the forthcoming release: "A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards. I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it."

