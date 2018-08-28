Tame Impala Respond To Alex Turner's Invitation To Collaborate

Frontman Kevin Parker has replied to Turner's request to "float" with him by making sweet music together.

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has responded to Alex Turner's desire to collaborate.

In a recent Beats 1 interview, the Arctic Monkeys' frontman gushed about the Aussie band and their frontman, telling Matt Wilkinson: "I’d love to float with Kevin… Let’s float Kev".

He added: “I think [Parker’s] brilliant, no doubt about that.”

When asked again by Wilkinson: “Is that an ask for Kev?”, Turner replied, “Yeah I just said it twice — I’d float with Kevin.”

Now, the Tame Impala frontman has responded to Alex Turner's kind words, simply telling Billboard: “Anything is possible.”

