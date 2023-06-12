Arctic Monkeys at Swansea.com Stadium: Stage times, support, travel & weather

Arctic Monkeys play Swansea.com stadium tonight. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co are set to play Swansea on Monday 12th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys have been delighting fans across the UK with epic career-spanning performances.

Now, after playing two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park, Alex Turner and co are set for a date at Swansea.com stadium this Monday 12th June.

Find out everything we know so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys play second homecoming show at Hillsborough Park, opening with Brianstorm

Who's supporting Arctic Monkeys in Swansea?

Swedish noughties indie rockers The Hives and Liverpool quartet The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys in Swansea.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys play Norwich's Carrow Road, opening their setlist with The View From The Afternoon

What are Arctic Monkeys' Swansea stage times?*

4.00pm Catering village open

5.00pm Doors Open

6:40pm The Mysterines

7:35pm The Hives

8:50pm Arctic Monkeys

10.30pm Event ends

*Times are only approximate and subject to change

How do I get to Swansea Stadium?

Big Green Coach is the official travel coach partner, with tickets all pre-bookable through their website.

The closest station is Swansea Train Station and there will be limited trains on the way back from the concert.

First Cymru odder a limited bus service on the night of the concert. The 4A service stops on Neath Road which is opposite swansea.com stadium.

There will be a shuttle service rom Swansea High Street operating between the hours of 4.30pm and 7pm and then again from 10pm until 11.20pm

The pick up and drop off service will be from Morfa Retail Park (parking is prohibited) and its Post Code is SA1 7BP. The site shuts at 11pm and car enforcement fines will be in operation after this point.

A vehicle drop-off lane will also be in place on the A4217 south-bound at the junction of Brunel Way.

Find out more about travel to Swansea.com Stadium here

Are there still tickets for Arctic Monkeys' Hillsborough Park gig?

According to Ticketmaster, there are a limited amount of tickets left for the event on both nights.

Fans are also urged to only buy resale tickets from official partner Twickets.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys complete night two at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Full setlist

What's the weather for Arctic Monkeys in Swansea?

According to the Met Office, fans can expect highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees on the day, with only a 5% chance of rain when the band are playing.

What will Arctic Monkeys play at Swansea?

If previous setlists are anything to go by, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their earlier albums, and play much-loved songs from throughout their career so far.

See the setlist from their gig at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on 10th June 2023:

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. From the Ritz to the Rubble

7. Cornerstone (Followed by piano interlude)

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Where else are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' Coventry setlist offers up more surprises