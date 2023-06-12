On Air Now
Alex Turner and co are set to play Swansea on Monday 12th June. Find out who's supporting, when doors open and get the stage times here.
Arctic Monkeys have been delighting fans across the UK with epic career-spanning performances.
Now, after playing two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park, Alex Turner and co are set for a date at Swansea.com stadium this Monday 12th June.
Find out everything we know so far including who's supporting, what the stage times are and how to get there.
Swedish noughties indie rockers The Hives and Liverpool quartet The Mysterines will support Arctic Monkeys in Swansea.
4.00pm Catering village open
5.00pm Doors Open
6:40pm The Mysterines
7:35pm The Hives
8:50pm Arctic Monkeys
10.30pm Event ends
*Times are only approximate and subject to change
Big Green Coach is the official travel coach partner, with tickets all pre-bookable through their website.
The closest station is Swansea Train Station and there will be limited trains on the way back from the concert.
First Cymru odder a limited bus service on the night of the concert. The 4A service stops on Neath Road which is opposite swansea.com stadium.
There will be a shuttle service rom Swansea High Street operating between the hours of 4.30pm and 7pm and then again from 10pm until 11.20pm
The pick up and drop off service will be from Morfa Retail Park (parking is prohibited) and its Post Code is SA1 7BP. The site shuts at 11pm and car enforcement fines will be in operation after this point.
A vehicle drop-off lane will also be in place on the A4217 south-bound at the junction of Brunel Way.
Find out more about travel to Swansea.com Stadium here
According to Ticketmaster, there are a limited amount of tickets left for the event on both nights.
Fans are also urged to only buy resale tickets from official partner Twickets.
According to the Met Office, fans can expect highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees on the day, with only a 5% chance of rain when the band are playing.
If previous setlists are anything to go by, Arctic Monkeys will kick things off with a classic track from one of their earlier albums, and play much-loved songs from throughout their career so far.
See the setlist from their gig at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield on 10th June 2023:
1. Brianstorm
2. Snap Out of It
3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. From the Ritz to the Rubble
7. Cornerstone (Followed by piano interlude)
8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
9. Arabella
10. Four Out of Five
11. Pretty Visitors
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Perfect Sense
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. Mardy Bum
16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
17. 505
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
