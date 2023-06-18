Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their second night at London's Emirates Stadium
18 June 2023, 10:09
The Sheffield rockers played another epic gig at London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 17th June. Find out what was on the setlist.
Arctic Monkeys played the second of three nights at London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday (17th June) delivering up yet another masterclass when it comes to big gigs.
Kicking things off once again with their Favourite Worst Nightmare belter, Brianstorm, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley played a 21-track set for a hungry, sun-soaked London crowd.
Get their full setlist below.
#ArcticMonkeys different class last night, one of the greatest bands of all time— Rob Bray (@robbrayofficial) June 18, 2023
Not often you see an entire stadium going for it! pic.twitter.com/rd9EGeeuHb
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 17th June:
1. Brianstorm
2. Snap Out of It
3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
4. Crying Lightning
5. Teddy Picker
6. The View From the Afternoon
7. Cornerstone
8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
9. Arabella
10. Four Out of Five
11. Pretty Visitors
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Perfect Sense
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. Mardy Bum
16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
17. 505
18, Body Paint
Encore:
19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys play one more night at Emirates Stadium this Sunday (18th June), before heading to Ireland for an open air show at Dublin's Marlay Park and playing a headline set at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.
They finish their run of dates with what's sure to be a raucous show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.
Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
