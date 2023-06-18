Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their second night at London's Emirates Stadium

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner at London's Emirates Stadium. Picture: John Barry/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers played another epic gig at London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 17th June. Find out what was on the setlist.

Arctic Monkeys played the second of three nights at London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday (17th June) delivering up yet another masterclass when it comes to big gigs.

Kicking things off once again with their Favourite Worst Nightmare belter, Brianstorm, Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley played a 21-track set for a hungry, sun-soaked London crowd.

Get their full setlist below.

#ArcticMonkeys different class last night, one of the greatest bands of all time

Not often you see an entire stadium going for it! pic.twitter.com/rd9EGeeuHb — Rob Bray (@robbrayofficial) June 18, 2023

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at London's Emirates Stadium on Saturday 17th June:

1. Brianstorm

2. Snap Out of It

3. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. The View From the Afternoon

7. Cornerstone

8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

9. Arabella

10. Four Out of Five

11. Pretty Visitors

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Perfect Sense

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. Mardy Bum

16. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

17. 505

18, Body Paint

Encore:

19. I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Arctic Monkeys play one more night at Emirates Stadium this Sunday (18th June), before heading to Ireland for an open air show at Dublin's Marlay Park and playing a headline set at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.

They finish their run of dates with what's sure to be a raucous show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

