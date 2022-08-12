Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? See their full 2022-2023 tour dates

Arctic Monkeys continue their 2022 live dates this week. Picture: Medios y Media/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

As Alex Turner and co continue their live dates in 2022, but where are they headed to next and when do they play the UK? Find out here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys are back, kicking off their first dates in three years with a duo of shows in Istanbul this week.

Alex Turner and co are delighting their fans with epic live shows while keeping them guessing with their setlist so far, but where are they headed next, when are they playing the UK and can we expect to hear any material from their seventh studio album?

There's a lot to get through before the Sheffield rockers hit their home turf, but until then, here's where they're headed to next.

See all of Arctic Monkeys' live dates dates in one place below.

What are Arctic Monkeys' 2022 tour dates?

09.08.22: Zorlu Centre PSM - Istanbul, Turkey

10.08.22: Zorlu Centre PSM - Istanbul, Turkey

12.08.22: Port of Burgas - Burgas, Bulgaria

13.08.22: Summer Well Festival - Buftea, Romania

15.08.22: Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

16.08.22: Arena Pula - Pula, Croatia

18.08.22: Výstaviště Praha - Prague, Czech Republic

19.08.22 - 21.08.22: Lowlands Festival - Netherlands

21.08.22: Pukkelpop - Hasselt, Belgium

23.08.22: Zurich Openair - Zurich, Switzerland

25.08.22: Rock En Seine - Paris, France

27.08.22: Reading Festival - Reading, UK

28.08.22: Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

01.09.22: Cala Mijas Festival - Malaga, Spain

02.09.22: Kalorama - Lisbon, Portugal

04.09.22: Electric Picnic Festival - Stradbally, Ireland

16.09.22: Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

18.09.22: Primavera Sound - Los Angeles, California

04.11.22: Jeunesse Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

05.11.22: Primavera Sound - São Paulo, Brazil

08.11.22: Pedreira Paulo Leminski - Curitiba, Brazil

10.11.22: Kilk Fest - Asunción, Paraguay

12.11.22: Primavera Sound - Santiago, Chile

13.11.22: Primavera Sound - Buenos Aires, Argentina

15.11.22: Arena 1 - Lima, Peru

17.11.22: Coliseo Live - Bogotá, Colombia

18.11.22 - 20.11.22: Corona Capital Festival - Mexico

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys return with first gig in three years: Full Istanbul setlist

Arctic Monkeys will also play dates Down Under in Australia next year. Picture: Press

Will Arctic Monkeys tour in 2023?

It certainly looks like the band will continue their live dates into next year, announcing shows Down Under in early 2023 with support from DMA'S. See the dates below:

28.12.22 - 01.01.23: Lost Paradise - Glenworth Valley, NSW

29.12.22 - 31.12.22: Falls Festival - Birregurra, VIC

31.12.22 - 02.01.23: Falls Festival - Bryon Bay, NSW

04.01.23: Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, VIC

05.01.23: Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne

06.01.23: Heaps Good Festival - Adelaide, Australia

07.01.23 - 08.01.23: Falls Festival - Downtown Fremantle, WA

11.01.23: Riverstage - Brisbane, QLD

14.01.23: The Domain - Sydney, NSW

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on night two in Istanbul