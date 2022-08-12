Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? See their full 2022-2023 tour dates

12 August 2022, 16:09

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner in 2019
Arctic Monkeys continue their 2022 live dates this week.

As Alex Turner and co continue their live dates in 2022, but where are they headed to next and when do they play the UK? Find out here.

Arctic Monkeys are back, kicking off their first dates in three years with a duo of shows in Istanbul this week.

Alex Turner and co are delighting their fans with epic live shows while keeping them guessing with their setlist so far, but where are they headed next, when are they playing the UK and can we expect to hear any material from their seventh studio album?

There's a lot to get through before the Sheffield rockers hit their home turf, but until then, here's where they're headed to next.

See all of Arctic Monkeys' live dates dates in one place below.

What are Arctic Monkeys' 2022 tour dates?

  • 09.08.22: Zorlu Centre PSM - Istanbul, Turkey
  • 10.08.22: Zorlu Centre PSM - Istanbul, Turkey
  • 12.08.22: Port of Burgas - Burgas, Bulgaria
  • 13.08.22: Summer Well Festival - Buftea, Romania
  • 15.08.22: Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary
  • 16.08.22: Arena Pula - Pula, Croatia
  • 18.08.22: Výstaviště Praha - Prague, Czech Republic
  • 19.08.22 - 21.08.22: Lowlands Festival - Netherlands
  • 21.08.22: Pukkelpop - Hasselt, Belgium
  • 23.08.22: Zurich Openair - Zurich, Switzerland
  • 25.08.22: Rock En Seine - Paris, France
  • 27.08.22: Reading Festival - Reading, UK
  • 28.08.22: Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK
  • 01.09.22: Cala Mijas Festival - Malaga, Spain
  • 02.09.22: Kalorama - Lisbon, Portugal
  • 04.09.22: Electric Picnic Festival - Stradbally, Ireland
  • 16.09.22: Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV
  • 18.09.22: Primavera Sound - Los Angeles, California
  • 04.11.22: Jeunesse Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • 05.11.22: Primavera Sound - São Paulo, Brazil
  • 08.11.22: Pedreira Paulo Leminski - Curitiba, Brazil
  • 10.11.22: Kilk Fest - Asunción, Paraguay
  • 12.11.22: Primavera Sound - Santiago, Chile
  • 13.11.22: Primavera Sound - Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 15.11.22: Arena 1 - Lima, Peru
  • 17.11.22: Coliseo Live - Bogotá, Colombia
  • 18.11.22 - 20.11.22: Corona Capital Festival - Mexico

Will Arctic Monkeys tour in 2023?

It certainly looks like the band will continue their live dates into next year, announcing shows Down Under in early 2023 with support from DMA'S. See the dates below:

  • 28.12.22 - 01.01.23: Lost Paradise - Glenworth Valley, NSW
  • 29.12.22 - 31.12.22: Falls Festival - Birregurra, VIC
  • 31.12.22 - 02.01.23: Falls Festival - Bryon Bay, NSW
  • 04.01.23: Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, VIC
  • 05.01.23: Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne
  • 06.01.23: Heaps Good Festival - Adelaide, Australia
  • 07.01.23 - 08.01.23: Falls Festival - Downtown Fremantle, WA
  • 11.01.23: Riverstage - Brisbane, QLD
  • 14.01.23: The Domain - Sydney, NSW

