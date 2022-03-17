The Mysterines: Everything you need to know

The Mysterines could score a Top 10 debut album with their Reeling album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool outfit are currently Top 10 in the charts with their debut album Reeling. Find out everything we know about the band here.

The Mysterines have long been tipped as ones to watch and it looks like 2022 could be their year.

The Liverpool four-piece are currently sitting in the Top 10 of the UK albums chart with their debut effort, Reeling, which is rubbing shoulders with releases from the likes of Ella Henderson, Bryan Adams and Franz Ferdinand.

With famous fans in Paul Weller and exciting festival sets planned for this summer, it's clear The Mysterines will soon be a name on every music-lovers's lips.

For those of you who aren't already acquainted with the rockers, however, read more to find out who the band are, how they formed and what they think of their chart success.

Who are The Mysterines?

The Mysterines comprise of vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe, bassist George Favager, guitarist Callum Thompson and drummer Paul Crilly.

How did they meet?

Lia and George met in a Home Bargains in 2014 (she thought he looked like a bass player). Then they met Callum and Paul at a Psychedelic Porn Crumpets gig in 2018.

The Mysterines have a chance meeting in Home Bargains to thank for their existence . Picture: Press

What do they sound like?

Asked to describe their sound, the band told Radio X: "It’s not really for us to describe our sound, it’s for the listener. But if you’re pushing for an answer moody and dark would be close."

If we had to give it a go, we'd say this band are definitely giving us 90s grunge vibes with a healthy dose of fuzzy rock, which wouldn't be out of place on a classic Hole, Sonic Youth, The Breeders or PJ Harvey album.

What do The Mysterines think of their chart success?

Though the four-piece are pleased at the reception of their Reeling album so far, they've made it clear that they value longevity over accolades.

"It’s great to know so many people are into our debut album but we’re not too worried about the charts," they told Radio X. We’re aiming to be here in 10 years, not just in the top 10 on the first record."

Where can you see The Mysterines live on tour?

The Mysterines will be headed on several dates throughout the UK and North America in 2022.

See their UK & Ireland dates so far:

18th March 2022: Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

19th March 2022: Wormans Club, Dublin

23rd March 2022: G2, The Garage,

24th March 2022: The Social, Kingston Upon Hull

25th March 2022: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

26th March 2022: MASH, Cambridge

30th March 2022: Band On The Wall, Manchester

31st March 2022: The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

1 April 2022: Electric Ballroom, London

2nd April 2022: Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

3rd April 2022: Y PLAS, Cardiff

16th April 2022: Stockton Calling 2022, Stockton-on-Tees

4th June 2022: Temple Newsam, Leeds

29th July 2022: Kendal Calling 2022, Penrith

30th July 2022: Y Not Festival 2022, Newhaven

31st July 2022: Deershed Festival 2022, Thirsk

6th August 2022: Out East Festival 2022, Dalkeith

11th August 2022: Gopsall Hall Farm, Bottesford

14th August 2022: 111 Above Festival, Leicester

