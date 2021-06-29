Matt Helders and Nandi Bushell had an Arctic Monkeys jam session

Nandi Bushell jams with Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders. Picture: Instagram/Nandi_Bushell

By Jenny Mensah

The Arctic Monkeys drummer visited Nandi's home in Ipswich and performed a selection of tracks with the pint-sized star.

Matt Helders visited Nandi Bushell's house "for a cup of tea and a jam" and it has made some music fans very happy.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer and the child drumming sensation joined forces this week to play homage to some of the Sheffield band's biggest tracks, starting off with their chart-topping debut, I BetYou Look Good on the Dance Floor.

Watch their impressive performance here, which begins with Nandi saying: "Believe the hype or don't believe the hype" - a nod to Alex Turner's introduction at the start of the single's music video.

READ MORE: Watch Nandi Bushell cover Muse's Plug In Baby

Nandi wrote: "Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you. You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time"

According to Nandi's post, this epic performance is just a little taste as we can expect the pals to release three more parts, which include a rendition of Brianstom, AM banger R U Mine? and an interview which will see Nandi quiz the drummer herself as well as join him for an improvisational jam.

READ MORE: Nandi Bushell covers Blur's Song 2 in tribute to Britpop

Nandi has built up quite the collection of famous rock star friends and fans. Other than Helders, Nandi has received gifts and support from everyone from Muse to Royal Blood and Lenny Kravitz.

One of the biggest moments came when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl agreed to engage in a drum battle with her and the pair faced off in various rounds of musical throw downs, which included writing bespoke songs for each other!

If that wasn't enough, Grohl then met her on a video call for a chat.

Nandi has also been interviewed around the globe and appeared in Rolling Stone magazine's special Women Shaping The Future edition.

Not bad for an 11 year old!

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys' 505 among most popular songs listen to on the loo