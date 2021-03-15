Watch Nandi Bushell cover Muse's Plug In Baby

15 March 2021, 17:15 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 18:59

Nandi Bushell's Plug In Baby
Nandi Bushell's Plug In Baby. Picture: 1. Twitter/Nandi Bushell 2. YouTube/Muse

By Jenny Mensah

See the child sensation's epic rendition of the Muse classic, which comes from their Origin of Symmetry album.

Nandi Bushell has covered Muse's Plug In Baby and she's as impressive as ever.

The child drumming sensation is known for her epic covers from across the rock genre and while she's covered muse before, now she's turned her hand to the Devon band's 2001 anthem.

Taking to Twitter, the multi-instrumentalist explained why it was one of her "most challenging" covers yet, explaining that she really had to practice to get the guitar and bass parts up to speed.

Watch her rendition here:

READ MORE: What is Muse's Plug In Baby actually about?

The performance has come after Nandie celebrated appearing in the March issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

The pint sized Ipswich rocker, who features in a special WOMEN SHAPING the FUTURE edition, said of the achievement: "Thank you everyone for supporting me. You guys are AWESOME! I love music, making my music videos and sharing them with you all. Most of all making people smile."

READ MORE: Nandi Bushell unveils tribute to Britpop with cover of Blur's Song 2

The drumming sensation has been hailed by everyone from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl to Lenny Kravitz and Royal Blood, but she still has a few artists she'd love to meet and work with.

Asked by Radio X's Toby Tarrant who is on her dream list, she revealed: "Billie Eilish. I really like her music. It's really unique and I love her style too."

Not wanting to pigeonhole herself, when asked where she saw herself in the next five to 10 years, Nandi replied: "I see myself with a quadruple platinum album, touring round the world with a band and also being a professional skateboarder."

We believe her!

You can find Nandi on the following platforms:

Twitter: twitter.com/Nandi_Bushell

YouTube: youtube.com/Nandi Bushell

Facebook: facebook.com/NandiBushell

Instagram: instagram.com/nandi_bushell

