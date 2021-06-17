Arctic Monkeys' 505 among most popular songs listen to on the loo

Arctic Monkeys' 505 is included in a list of most popular songs to listen to on the toilet . Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The track has is among the Top 3 if of a list of most-streamed songs while taking a toilet break.

Arctic Monkeys' 505 is an absolute fan favourite, especially when it comes to their live performances.

But a study has found that the Favourite Worst Nightmare track is very popular for fans when they engage in a more private pastime... doing a number two.

Uswitch has analysed Spotify data to reveal the songs and artists most listened to when on the loo and 505 came third overall.

By analysing hundreds of Spotify playlists with relevant names and terms like ‘pooping’ and ‘pooing’, the data revealed an eclectic mix of songs and artists people most listen to.

The song topping the list overall was TikTok favourite Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood, while Chanel by Frank Ocean came close behind in... number two.

READ MORE: Where was 505 in the Arctic Monkeys song?

READ MORE: Alex Turner calling interviewers by their name through the years is just what you need today

Billie Eilish tops the list of two most listened to artists overall. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to the most listened to artists, Billie Eilish topped them all with the most songs collectively found in playlists, followed by The Weeknd, Tame Impala, Bruno Mars and The Neighbourhood.

Five British artists make the top 20 toilet-time artists, ranging from classic bands like The Beatles (14th) to the man of the moment Harry Styles at 11th place.

It seems we're a fan of female voices whilst on the loo as there are eight female singers within the top 20, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray all featuring regularly on poop playlists.

Get more of the data at Uswitch's Soundtrack To Our Homes page.

READ MORE: Who and what is Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm about?

See The Top 20 most popular toilet tracks overall:

1. Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood (appears in 40 playlists)

2. Chanel by Frank Ocean (appears in 38 playlists)

3. 505 by Arctic Monkeys (appears in 36 playlists)

4. Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD (appears in 36 playlists)

5. EARFQUAKE by Tyler, The Creator (appears in 36 playlists)

6. SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji (appears in 36 playlists)

7. Redbone by Childish Gambino (appears in 36 playlists)

8. See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler, The Creator (appears in 36 playlists)

9. 20 Min by Lil Uzi Vert (appears in 34 playlists)

10. goosebumps by Travis Scott (appears in 34 playlists)

11. Robbery by Juice WRLD (appears in 32 playlists)

12. The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala (appears in 32 playlists)

13. Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) by Wallows (32 playlists)

14. I Can't Handle Change by Roar (32 playlists)

15. Wet Dreamz by J. Cole (30 playlists)

16. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) by Eminem (30 playlists)

17. XO Tour Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert (30 playlists)

18. Star Shopping by Lil Peep (30 playlists)

19. Potty Song by Little Baby Bum Nursery Rhyme Friends (29 playlists)

20. Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People (28 playlists)

See The Top 20 most popular toilet artists:

1. Billie Eilish (154 songs in playlists)

2. The Weeknd (116 songs in playlists)

3. Tame Impala (114 songs in playlists)

4. Bruno Mars (110 songs in playlists)

5. The Neighbourhood (102 songs in playlists)

6. Taylor Swift (96 songs in playlists)

7. Ariana Grande (94 songs in playlists)

8. Elton John (94 songs in playlists)

9. Queen (93 songs in playlists)

10. Lana Del Ray (88 songs in playlists)

11. Harry Styles (84 songs in playlists)

12. Red Hot Chilli Peppers (83 songs in playlists)

13. Miley Cyrus (74 songs in playlists)

14. The Beatles (74 songs in playlists)

15. Coldplay (66 songs in playlists)

16. Lady Gaga (56 songs in playlists)

17. Katy Perry (54 songs in playlists)

18. Nicki Minaj (52 songs in playlists)

19. Lil Nas X (52 songs in playlists)

20. Justin Bieber (48 songs in playlists)