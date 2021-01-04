Nandi Bushell covers Blur's Song 2 in tribute to Britpop

The 10-year-old drumming sensation has learned the classic 1997 anthem and shared a video of herself performing the song in a Union Jack dress.

Nandi Bushell has covered Blur's Song 2 while wearing a Union Jack dress.

The 10-year-old drumming sensation and multi-instrumentalist has been known to tackle a heavy metal or hard rock song or two, but now she's turned her talented hands to the iconic 90s era.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "This week I have been learning about #Britpop, the 90's and about this awesome battle between 2 bands called @blurofficial and @oasis. The 90 seemed like a fun time for music. Wahoo!!! Loving this song".

Watch her energetic performance here:

This week I have been learning about #Britpop, the 90's and about this awesome battle between 2 bands called @blurofficial and @oasis. The 90 seemed like a fun time for music. Wahoo!!! Loving this song @Damonalbarn @alexjameshq @grahamcoxon @DaveRowntree pic.twitter.com/nPjR6RAqcm — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) January 3, 2021

The Ipswich rocker has covered everyone from Foo Fighters to Slipknot and has been given the seal of approval from across the world of rock, building up some pretty epic friendships along the way.

However, when asked who she still had on her "dream list" she told Radio X's Toby Tarrant: "Billie Eilish. I really like her music. It's really unique and I love her style too."

Not wanting to pigeonhole herself, when asked where she saw herself in the next five to 10 years, Nandi replied: "I see myself with a quadruple platinum album, touring round the world with a band and also being a professional skateboarder."

We believe her!

Watch our full interview with Nandi here:

