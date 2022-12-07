Arctic Monkeys to headline NOS Alive 2023

Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed for NOS Alive 2023. Picture: Pablo Gallardo/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield band continue their European tour dates with a a headline show at the Portuguese Festival.

Arctic Monkeys have been announced for NOS Alive next year.

Alex Turner and co will play a headline gig at the 15th edition of the festival on 7th July 2023.

Tickets for the festival - which takes place from 6th - 8th July in the Algés riverside near Lisbon, Portugal - are on sale now.

Elsewhere on the line-up are bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and Queens Of The Stone Age.

NOS Alive is one of a few festival dates confirmed for the rockers, who have already been confirmed for the likes of Rock Werchter, Bilbao BBK Live alongside their European tour dates in the likes of Paris, Milan, Rome, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

One festival date they've yet to confirm, however, is a set at Glastonbury Festival.

The Body Paint rockers are rumoured to have already started preparations for the gig, which will mark the third time they have headlined the festival’s Pyramid Stage.



A source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.



“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.



“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

Last week saw the Somerset Festival announce Elton John its first headliner.

The show will mark the legendary British singer-songwriter's last ever UK gig after 52 years of touring.

We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. pic.twitter.com/tpylanY1Rh — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 2, 2022

Announcing the news, organiser Emily Eavis said: "It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so will we be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both our histories with the mother of all send offs.

"We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!

