Arctic Monkeys European and UK tour dates for 2023
5 November 2022, 18:00
Alex Turner and co will be heading to the UK, Germany, France and more countries in the Spring and Summer of 2023.
Arctic Monkeys have announced a whole stack of tour dates for the UK and Europe in 2023.
The band - who released their latest album The Car in October - will play a series of dates in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, France and the Netherlands in April and May next year, alongside huge summer shows in the UK and Ireland.
Arctic Monkeys announce their European Tour 2023 with special guests @InhalerDublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am CEST on Friday 14th October. https://t.co/cs3Ow0licX pic.twitter.com/xvlIscgBem— Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 10, 2022
Arctic Monkeys European Tour Dates 2023
- 24th April Tipsarena, Linz, Austria
- 25th April Zenith, Munich, Germany
- 27th April Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany
- 29th April Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
- 30th April Spektrum, Oslo, Norwat
- 2nd May Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 3rd May Rudolf Weber Areana, Oberhausen, Germany
- 5th May Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 6th May Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 8th May Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
- 9th May Accor Arena, Paris, France
- 10th May Accor Arena, Paris, France
Support on the dates comes from Dublin's Inhaler.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 UK and Ireland stadium dates:
- Monday 29th May: Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
- Wednesday 31st May: Coventry - Building Society Arena
- Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
- Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
- Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
- Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
- Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - Ageas Bowl
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Malahide Castle
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
Special guests on the UK and Ireland leg of the tour will be The Hives and The Mysterines
For full details and ticket info, see https://arcticmonkeys.com/live.