Arctic Monkeys European and UK tour dates for 2023

Arctic Monkeys 2022. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

Alex Turner and co will be heading to the UK, Germany, France and more countries in the Spring and Summer of 2023.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a whole stack of tour dates for the UK and Europe in 2023.

The band - who released their latest album The Car in October - will play a series of dates in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, France and the Netherlands in April and May next year, alongside huge summer shows in the UK and Ireland.

Arctic Monkeys announce their European Tour 2023 with special guests @InhalerDublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am CEST on Friday 14th October. https://t.co/cs3Ow0licX pic.twitter.com/xvlIscgBem — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 10, 2022

Arctic Monkeys European Tour Dates 2023

24th April Tipsarena, Linz, Austria

25th April Zenith, Munich, Germany

27th April Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

29th April Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

30th April Spektrum, Oslo, Norwat

2nd May Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

3rd May Rudolf Weber Areana, Oberhausen, Germany

5th May Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6th May Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8th May Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

9th May Accor Arena, Paris, France

10th May Accor Arena, Paris, France

Support on the dates comes from Dublin's Inhaler.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 UK and Ireland stadium dates:

Monday 29th May: Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday 31st May: Coventry - Building Society Arena

Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Special guests on the UK and Ireland leg of the tour will be The Hives and The Mysterines

For full details and ticket info, see https://arcticmonkeys.com/live.