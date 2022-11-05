Glastonbury 2023: How to register for the festival

Glastonbury Festival registration closes this week. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Glastonbury Festival ticket sale is almost upon us, but how long do you have to register for the festival? Find out here.

Glastonbury Festival took place for the first time in two years this summer, with headliners in Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Tickets have since sold out, but when does Glastonbury registration reopen and how can you find out if you're still registered to attend? Find out everything you need to know here.

How can I register for Glastonbury 2023 tickets?

You must register for Glastonbury tickets ahead of the ticket sale dates at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration.

When does Glastonbury 2023 registration close?

The window to register for Glastonbury 2023 tickets closed at 5pm on Monday 31st October but will re-open in the spring ahead of the resale next year.

Glastonbury Festival returned in 2022 after the pandemic. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Do I need to re register for Glastonbury?

If you have attended the festival recently before, it's likely that you will already be registered. If you're not sure whether you're still registered to buy Glastonbury tickets, you can look up your details here. There you can edit information such as your address or update your photo, which Glastonbury encourage music lovers to do annually.

If you cannot find your details, you must re-register at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration.

When do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury festival are now sold out and will next go on sale in spring 2023.

Will there be a Glastonbury 2024?

According to reports, Michael Eavis has said Glastonbury WILL be taking place in 2024 and the headliners are already lined up. The festival founder told the BBC "We've got all the headliners for the next two years… they're all in place."

