Arctic Monkeys to headline Lowlands Festival 2022

Arctic Monkeys at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Dutch festival will also see the likes of Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Michael Kiwanuka, Arlo Parks and more.

Arctic Monkeys are set to play Lowlands Festival 2021.

The Sheffield rockers - made up of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - are set to play the event, which takes place in the Netherlands at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, is set to return this year from 19th-21st August 2022.

Also on the bill are the likes of Sam Fender. Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

This adds to Monkeys ever growing list of European live dates, which will see them play the likes of

Visit their website for their full dates.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting patiently for the arrival of Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album.

Speaking to MusicFeeds recently, Matt Helders has discussed the band's follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, revealing though there's "no real concrete plan", it may come sooner than we think.

Asked if it will be another five years before we see another Monkeys record, he replied: "I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums."

