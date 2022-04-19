Arcade Fire to play reopening gig at KOKO London
19 April 2022, 16:37 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 16:46
The opening weekend line-up of the historic venue has been announced, with the Canadian band kicking off proceedings this month. Find out when they're playing and how to buy tickets.
Arcade Fire are set to play the first gig at the reopened KOKO London.
The Canadian outfit will play the venue, which has been undergoing restoration for years following a fire at the start of 2020.
Win Butler and co will take to the historic venue on 29th April, marking their first London show since 2018.
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 21st April from livenation.co.uk and koko.seetickets.com at 12pm BST.
Fans will gain pre-sale access to tickets by pre-ordering Arcade Fire's upcoming WE album in any format from the official Arcade Fire UK store.
Joining Arcade Fire on KOKO's roster of gigs this year are the likes of Lianne La Havvas, Chase & Status, Peter Doherty, Cassia and more.
Get the listings for KOKO London in 2022:
- 29th April Arcade Fire
- 30th April KOKO Electronic: Luciano
- 1st May Central Cee
- 9th May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT
- 10th May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT
- 11th May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT
- 6th May Parra for Cuva
- 6th May KOKO Electronic: 2ManyDJs, Breakbot & Irfane
- 7th May KOKO Electronic: Jayda G, Jamie 3:26, Jaguar, Ruby Savage
- 8th May Portico Quartet
- 12th May Chase & Status
- 13th May Peter Doherty
- 13th May KOKO Electronic: Special Guest TBA, Optimo, India Jordan, Ceri
- 14th May Worldwide Awards
- 15th May Mulatu Astatke
- 18th May Zak Abel
- 19th May Honey Dijon
- 20th May DJ Seinfeld - SOLD OUT
- 20th May KOKO Electronic: Eats Everything, Very Special Guest, Ewan McVicor, Syreeta
- 21th May KOKO Electronic: 10 Year Of Hot Since 82 - Hot Since 82 Originals Only Set
- 22nd May Vance Joy - SOLD OUT
- 23rd May Kim Gordon
- 25th May KNUCKS - SOLD OUT
- 26th May Jorja Smith and FAMM - SOLD OUT
- 27th May Hania Rani
- 27th May KOKO Electronic: Steel City Showcase - Mall Grab, Kettama, Chloe Robinson
- 28th May KOKO Electronic: Kerri Chandler, CC:Disco!, Helena Star
- 29th May King Promise
- 31st May Amaarae
- 1st June Patrice Rushen
- 4th June KOKO Electronic: Skream (Open To Close)
- 5th June DJ Shadow
- 10th June KOKO Electronic: Very Special Guest, Batu, Crystalmess
- 14th June Remi Wolf
- 15th June PC Music
- 16th June Omar Apollo
- 17 June TEMS - SOLD OUT
- 21st June Gabriels
- 22nd June TEMS - SOLD OUT
- 28th June Moses Sumney
- 2nd July KOKO Electronic: Todd Terje, Young Marco, Lone (Live), Vale Budino
- 3rd July The Beat
- 6thJuly Cory Henry
- 8th July Shkoon
- 11th July Flume
- 12th July Flume
- 20th July Yola
- 29th July KOKO Electronic: Moses Boyd DJ B2B DJ LAG, Novelist, Scratcha DVA (Amapiano Set), Charisse C
- 3rd Aug DIIV
- 30th Aug Tank and the Bangas
- 21st Sept Babeheaven
- 22nd Sept Overmono
- 30th Sept Obongjayar
- 19th Oct Let’s Eat Grandma
- 20th Oct Cassia
- 3rd Nov GoGo Penguin
- 7th Nov Dylan
- 11th Nov Stone Foundation
- 13th Nov Ibeyi
- 15th Nov Anais Mitchell
- 16th Nov Bob Moses
- 18th Nov The Selector
Other than a huge line-up of gigs coming to the venue, there's also several changes coming to KOKO London.
Following an extensive £70m restoration and redevelopment, the historic Victorian theatre will be transformed into a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.
Also included in the changes are a new 'venue within a venue' under the name Fly Tower, a multi-format space named The Luno, two more venues on the ground floor including Ellen's Jazz Bar, a morning to late-night pizzeria, and a new tiered membership offering.