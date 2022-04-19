Arcade Fire to play reopening gig at KOKO London

Arcade Fire will play a show at London's KOKO venue. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The opening weekend line-up of the historic venue has been announced, with the Canadian band kicking off proceedings this month. Find out when they're playing and how to buy tickets.

Arcade Fire are set to play the first gig at the reopened KOKO London.

The Canadian outfit will play the venue, which has been undergoing restoration for years following a fire at the start of 2020.

Win Butler and co will take to the historic venue on 29th April, marking their first London show since 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 21st April from livenation.co.uk and koko.seetickets.com at 12pm BST.

Fans will gain pre-sale access to tickets by pre-ordering Arcade Fire's upcoming WE album in any format from the official Arcade Fire UK store.

KOKO

LONDON

29TH APRIL



Pre-order ‘WE’ from our official U.K. store before Wednesday 20th April 4pm BST to get priority access to pre-sale starting Thursday 21st April 10am BST https://t.co/jozlr1tXdZ pic.twitter.com/TY6uymsQYN — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 19, 2022

Joining Arcade Fire on KOKO's roster of gigs this year are the likes of Lianne La Havvas, Chase & Status, Peter Doherty, Cassia and more.

Get the listings for KOKO London in 2022:

29th April Arcade Fire

30th April KOKO Electronic: Luciano

1st May Central Cee

9th May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT

10th May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT

11th May Lianne La Havas - SOLD OUT

6th May Parra for Cuva

6th May KOKO Electronic: 2ManyDJs, Breakbot & Irfane

7th May KOKO Electronic: Jayda G, Jamie 3:26, Jaguar, Ruby Savage

8th May Portico Quartet

12th May Chase & Status

13th May Peter Doherty

13th May KOKO Electronic: Special Guest TBA, Optimo, India Jordan, Ceri

14th May Worldwide Awards

15th May Mulatu Astatke

18th May Zak Abel

19th May Honey Dijon

20th May DJ Seinfeld - SOLD OUT

20th May KOKO Electronic: Eats Everything, Very Special Guest, Ewan McVicor, Syreeta

21th May KOKO Electronic: 10 Year Of Hot Since 82 - Hot Since 82 Originals Only Set

22nd May Vance Joy - SOLD OUT

23rd May Kim Gordon

25th May KNUCKS - SOLD OUT

26th May Jorja Smith and FAMM - SOLD OUT

27th May Hania Rani

27th May KOKO Electronic: Steel City Showcase - Mall Grab, Kettama, Chloe Robinson

28th May KOKO Electronic: Kerri Chandler, CC:Disco!, Helena Star

29th May King Promise

31st May Amaarae

1st June Patrice Rushen

4th June KOKO Electronic: Skream (Open To Close)

5th June DJ Shadow

10th June KOKO Electronic: Very Special Guest, Batu, Crystalmess

14th June Remi Wolf

15th June PC Music

16th June Omar Apollo

17 June TEMS - SOLD OUT

21st June Gabriels

22nd June TEMS - SOLD OUT

28th June Moses Sumney

2nd July KOKO Electronic: Todd Terje, Young Marco, Lone (Live), Vale Budino

3rd July The Beat

6thJuly Cory Henry

8th July Shkoon

11th July Flume

12th July Flume

20th July Yola

29th July KOKO Electronic: Moses Boyd DJ B2B DJ LAG, Novelist, Scratcha DVA (Amapiano Set), Charisse C

3rd Aug DIIV

30th Aug Tank and the Bangas

21st Sept Babeheaven

22nd Sept Overmono

30th Sept Obongjayar

19th Oct Let’s Eat Grandma

20th Oct Cassia

3rd Nov GoGo Penguin

7th Nov Dylan

11th Nov Stone Foundation

13th Nov Ibeyi

15th Nov Anais Mitchell

16th Nov Bob Moses

18th Nov The Selector

Other than a huge line-up of gigs coming to the venue, there's also several changes coming to KOKO London.

Following an extensive £70m restoration and redevelopment, the historic Victorian theatre will be transformed into a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.

Also included in the changes are a new 'venue within a venue' under the name Fly Tower, a multi-format space named The Luno, two more venues on the ground floor including Ellen's Jazz Bar, a morning to late-night pizzeria, and a new tiered membership offering.