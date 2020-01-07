VIDEO: Music fans react as KOKO Camden music venue catches fire

7 January 2020, 11:37 | Updated: 7 January 2020, 11:57

KOKO Camden music venue damaged by rire
KOKO Camden music venue damaged by rire. Picture: John Keeble/Getty Images

The historic venue, which has seen performances from the likes of The Clash and The Rolling Stones, was saved after catching fire last night.

Music lovers flocked to Twitter after the news that KOKO, the iconic London music venue, had caught on fire.

Flames were seen billowing out of the roof of the Camden venue on the evening of Monday (6 January), with firefighters attempting to control the blaze late into the night.

Luckily, much of the historic Grade II listed building - which was opened in 1900 and has hosted everyone from The Rolling Stones to Prince - was saved.

The venue was closed at the time, and has been officially shut for refurbishment since March 2019.

Watch a video of the blaze, which was taken shared by Twitter user lc_lbz:

Music lovers flocked to Twitter at the news, with some saying they were "heartbroken" and many taking to Twitter to share their memories of great nights out there.

See some of their responses below:

KOKO has a rich history charting back over a century. The venue, who was first opened on Boxing Day 1900, played host to The Rolling Stones in 1964, hosted Madonna's first full UK gig in 1983 and saw everyone from The Clash to The Prodigy come through its doors.

The venue has had several names and uses, opening as the Camden Theatre from 1900-1909, renamed the Camden Hippodrome Theatre from 1909–1913, renamed again to the Camden Hippodrome Picture Theatre from 1913–1945, the BBC Camden Theatre from 1945–1977, The Music Machine from 1977–1982 and Camden Palace from 1982-2004 before becoming the KOKO we know and love today.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan released a statement about the news this morning, writing on Twitter: "London's firefighters have been working tirelessly overnight to tackle a fire at #Koko in #Camden. Their quick response to get the fire under control meant the fire was contained to the roof of the building.

"To all firefighters and @LondonFire staff involved: thank you."

KOKO shut it doors in March 2019, but its temporary closure the year before came as somewhat of a shock, with The Coral and Peter Hook and The Light forced to reschedule their planned performances.

A statement on the official KOKO website in September 2018 read: "We have recently been made aware of a structural issue due to ongoing construction works at KOKO, as a result we have had to temporarily close the venue until mid-October.

The Coral have already announced that their show on 11 October has been moved to the Electric Ballroom Camden on Thursday 18 October, while Peter Hook and the Light have been moved to the same venue.

"Due to this closure the below shows have regrettably been cancelled – as and when these shows get moved to a new venue/date we will announce the information on our social channels and the website.

"All original tickets will be valid at the new venue or for a refund please go back to your point of purchase."

RADIO X: Gigs Forced To Reschedule Due To Closure Of KOKO London

Latest Videos

Jodie Comer in the season 2 trailer for Killing Eve

Killing Eve renewed for season 4

Glastonbury Festival revellers sit outside the sign on Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival 2020 to allow space for thousands of tickets?

Glastonbury Festival

Ricky Gervais at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show

Watch Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes 2020 monologue in full

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been streamed for the equivalent of 80 years

Latest On Radio X

David Bowie in early 1972

Can you match the David Bowie single to the Bowie album?

Quizzes

Alex Turner in December 2013

Alex Turner's greatest quotes

Arctic Monkeys

Radio X Great X-Pectations 2020

The Best New Music, Artists and Bands for 2020

Features

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Pal Norte Music Festival 2019 - Day 2

Why Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner won't go solo...

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Alanis Morissette

Could Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins join Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill 25 Anniversary tour?

Foo Fighters

Inhaler 2019

Everything you need to know about Inhaler, featuring Bono’s son Elijah Hewson

Features