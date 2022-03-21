Will Butler has left Arcade Fire

By Jenny Mensah

The musician has announced his departure from the Canadian outfit, revealing he left at the end of last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Will Butler is no longer part of Arcade Fire.

The 39-year-old musician has announced he has quit the Canadian outfit - who are completed by his brother Win Butler and his wife Régine Chassagne, alongside Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara - after 18 years and left after their forthcoming album We was recorded.

Taking to social media on Saturday 19th March, he revealed in a series of Tweets: "I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."

The Everything Now rocker added: "I’m working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I’m working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating".

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

He added: "Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years."

The band are still my friends and family pic.twitter.com/0E1Dtj9vZm — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

Sharing a photo of himself with the band, he assured fans: "The band are still my friends and family.

"I’ll be around! See you around!"

READ MORE: The best animated music videos

Win Butler and co will continue on to release their sixth studio album We in May this year. Picture: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life Is Beautiful/Getty

Arcade Fire were founded in 2000 by friends and classmates Win Butler and Josh Deu and has since had various line-up changes. The band came to prominence when they released their debut album Funeral in 2004.

They went onto release Neon Bible in 2007, The Suburbs in 2010m Reflektor in 2013 and Everything Now in 2017.

Their forthcoming studio album, We, is set for release on 6th May 2022.

READ MORE: The best musical collaborations