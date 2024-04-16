Arcade Fire announce Funeral 20th anniversary date at Brixton O2 Academy

16 April 2024, 01:14

Arcade Fire's Win Butler
Arcade Fire are set to play a special 20th anniversary date. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Canadian outfit are set to celebrate 20 years of their debut studio album. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arcade Fire have announced a special gig in London this summer.

Win Butler and co will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut studio album Funeral, with a date at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on 7th July 2024.

On the special invite, the band have told fans to "save the date" adding that the dress code is "black tie optional".

Support for the date comes from British post-punk band Warmduscher and presale takes place on Wednesday 16th April at 10am.

Funeral was released on 14th September 2004 via Merge in the US and Canada and in the UK on February 28th 2005.

The album included five singles- with its most successful, Rebellion (Lies), peaking at number 19 on the UK singles chart.

Also on the record were Neighborhood 1 (Tunnels), Neighborhood #2 (Laïka), Neighborhood 3 (Power Out) and Wake Up.

Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies) (Official Remastered Video)

Arcade Fire's latest anniversary date makes up a trio of European shows for the band, who will also celebrate the album in Milan, Italy and Dublin, Ireland.

See Arcade Fire's Funeral 20th anniversary tour dates:

2nd July 2024 – Rho, Italy, Fiera Milano

4th July 2024 – London, UK, O2 Academy Brixton - NEW DATE ADDED

7th July 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, The Malahide Castle

Latest Videos

Hozier with Homer Simpson inset

Hozier thinks AI Homer Simpson singing Take Me To Church is "fun" but fears impact of artificial intelligence on music

News

Hozier

Hozier is "delighted" with Too Sweet TikTok success and teases "different vibe" for milestone shows

News

The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Carl Barât with image of the rockers with Johnny Vaughan inset

The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Carl Barât almost joined the army

The Libertines

Richard Ashcroft with the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis inset

How Richard Ashcroft's Song For The Lovers was inspired by Joy Division

Richard Ashcroft

Arcade Fire Songs

Arcade Fire Latest

See more Arcade Fire Latest

Best third albums collage

15 times an artist's THIRD album has been their best

The Best Albums Of The 2010s

The Best Albums of the 2010s

Arcade Fire press

Arcade Fire’s 2022 UK Tour Dates: How To Buy Tickets