The 1975 Confirm Album, Announce UK Tour Dates

The 1975, 2018. Picture: Press

Matty Healy and co have announced details of live shows around the release of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The 1975 have confirmed that their new album will be released on 30 November.

Titled A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the news has been accompanied by the announcement of a huge UK and Ireland tour for January 2019.

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Picture: Dirty Hit/Press

The dates will see Matty Healy and co play their hometown on 24 January, with a headline show at Manchester Arena. They’ll also perform at London’s O2 the same week.

Special guests on the tour will be Manchester’s Pale Waves and No Rome.

The 1975 2019 UK and Ireland Tour Dates

9 January - SSE Arena, Belfast

10 January - 3Arena, Dublin

12 January - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

14 January - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

16 January - Brighton Centre

18 January - The O2 Arena, London

21 January - Westpoint Exeter

23 January - Arena Birmingham

24 January - Manchester Arena

25 January - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 21 September.

Earlier this year, Matty Healy told Radio X’s Dan O’Connell that A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships was going to be a brutally honest record.

“The record’s about telling the truth. I’m trying to live the truth about all those big hyperbolic things I say.

“What’s difficult sometimes is writing about the really present past, like stuff that happened a couple of months ago. It’s difficult to be objective about it, to not be emotional enough to write about it.”

The 1975’s latest track is TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME - you can watch the video here.