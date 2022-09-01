The 1975 announce huge arena tour for 2023

The 1975 in 2022. Picture: Samuel Bradley/Press

Matty Healy and the band will head out in January next year on the At Their Very Best tour of the UK and Ireland.

The 1975 have announced details of a major UK tour for January 2023.

The At Their Very Best Tour sees Matty Healy's indie rock crew head out on the road for a 12-date tour of the UK, kicking off at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 8th January and taking in a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on 20th January.

The 1975 2023 tour dates. Picture: Press

The 1975 UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2023

8th January Brighton Centre

9th January Bournemouth International Centre

10th January Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12th January London, The O2

15th January Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16th January Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19th January Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20th January Manchester AO Arena

22nd January Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23rd January Leeds, First Direct Arena

25th January Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26th January Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29th January Dublin, 3Arena

30th January Belfast, SSE Arena

Tickets are available via fan presale from Wednesday 7th September, after which tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 9th September at 9am.

Matt Healy onstage with The 1975 at Leeds Festival, August 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The 1975 made their live comeback last month, headlining Japan’s Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Also announced today (1st September) is the third track from the band's new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language: I'm In Love With You. The track follows the recent releases Happiness and Part Of The Band.

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language tracklist:

The 1975 Happiness Looking For Somebody (To Love) Part Of The Band Oh Caroline I’m In Love With You All I Need To Hear Wintering Human Too About You When We Are Together

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is released on Friday 14th October.