The 1975 announce huge arena tour for 2023
1 September 2022, 18:30 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 18:36
Matty Healy and the band will head out in January next year on the At Their Very Best tour of the UK and Ireland.
The 1975 have announced details of a major UK tour for January 2023.
The At Their Very Best Tour sees Matty Healy's indie rock crew head out on the road for a 12-date tour of the UK, kicking off at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 8th January and taking in a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on 20th January.
The 1975 UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2023
- 8th January Brighton Centre
- 9th January Bournemouth International Centre
- 10th January Exeter, Westpoint Arena
- 12th January London, The O2
- 15th January Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 16th January Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
- 19th January Glasgow, SSE Hydro
- 20th January Manchester AO Arena
- 22nd January Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 23rd January Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 25th January Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 26th January Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 29th January Dublin, 3Arena
- 30th January Belfast, SSE Arena
Tickets are available via fan presale from Wednesday 7th September, after which tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 9th September at 9am.
Buy tickets for The 1975's tour here
The 1975 made their live comeback last month, headlining Japan’s Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.
Also announced today (1st September) is the third track from the band's new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language: I'm In Love With You. The track follows the recent releases Happiness and Part Of The Band.
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language tracklist:
- The 1975
- Happiness
- Looking For Somebody (To Love)
- Part Of The Band
- Oh Caroline
- I’m In Love With You
- All I Need To Hear
- Wintering
- Human Too
- About You
- When We Are Together
Being Funny In A Foreign Language is released on Friday 14th October.