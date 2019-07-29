Embrace announce Manchester and Leeds shows for March 2020

Embrace. Picture: Press

The band are set to celebrate their two most successful albums to date, The Good Will Out and Out of Nothing, with support from Starsailor and more.

Embrace have announced Manchester and Leeds shows for 2020 supported by Starsailor.

Following the band's sold-out hometown gig at the 6,000 capacity Halifax Piece Hall last month, and their sold-out shows in London's Alexandra Palace set for December, Danny McNamara and co will play special shows celebrating their two biggest albums.

The Come Back To What You Know outfit will now bring their The Good Will Out and Out of Nothing show to Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on 6 March and Leeds' First Direct Arena on 14 March 2020.

Embrace will be joined at the shows by special guests Starsailor and CUD.

Danny McNamara says of the news: "Our Halifax gig was really special, such a magical day, but this show has the potential to be even more special. It’s a chance to play some live favourites that we haven’t played for a long time, alongside all our biggest hits."

Embrace's 1998 debut album The Good Will Out spawned three Top 10 singles in All You Good People, Come Back To What You Know and My Weakness Is None.

The band have also released their The Good Will Out (Live) album, which is out now.

Their fourth studio album Out Of Nothing featured two of the band's biggest hit singles Ashes and the Coldplay-penned Gravity, going on to sell over 600,000 copies achieving double Platinum status in the UK.