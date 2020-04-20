WATCH: Pippa has no idea about Yesterday!

20 April 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 17:14

See Chris Moyles royally wind up Pippa over whether she remembered to watch the film Yesterday... yesterday.

Last week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and Dom were sharing their love for Yesterday - the Beatles-inspired Danny Boyle film, that imagines a world without the Fab Four.

They suggested Pippa and Toby watch the feel-good film on the weekend, but when they asked her about Yesterday, it's fair to say she totally misunderstood.

Watch our video to see Pippa get VERY confused.

Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles in The Chris Moyles Show
Chris and Dom wind up Pippa about Yesterday. Picture: Radio X

