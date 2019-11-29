VIDEO: Chris Moyles got sacked in his dream and he was NOT happy

29 November 2019, 15:40 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:56

The Radio X DJ was asked to clear out his drawers this week and it led to the most detailed anxiety dream ever.

This week Chris Moyles had a dream that he was let go, and it was all very real.

It all began when the presenter was asked to empty his drawer in real life during a spring clean of the Radio X office.

Before he knew it, after taking himself to bed, Moyles experienced the most detailed anxiety dream that he's ever had.

He was told in no uncertain terms to pack his bags, but his lawyer did think he had a good case.

Watch Chris Moyles recall the harrowing nightmare above.

The only thing he didn't mention, is in the dream he was 19 years old - which you think may have been a clue it wasn't real!

Watch Chris recall the moment he was told to pack his bags in our video above.

