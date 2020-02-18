VIDEO: Pippa & Dom were hilarious in the lip reading game!

The pair went head-to-head in a bid to lip read as many famous words from Chris Moyles’ mouth last week, and it all went a bit wrong.

The Chris Moyles Show absolutely love a game and making each other look silly.

So what could be more appealing than getting the team to try and lip read what Chris Moyles says, live on-air?

Last week, Pippa was given a minute to lip-read as many famous British presenters from Moyles’ lips, while Dom had to lip read famous British reality shows.

Pippa and Dom do the lip reading game with Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

Needless to say, they came out with some absolute corkers that we won’t be forgotten anytime soon!

Watch our video above to see how they got on.

