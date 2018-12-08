VIDEO: Pippa gets an offer she can't refuse from Natasha Bedingfield

This week saw Pippa surprised by the Unwritten singer, who gave her a special birthday message and an invite to perform.

This week is Pippa's birthday, so Chris and the team decided to surprise her with a message from a very special celeb.

Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield just so happens to be one of Pippa's favourite karaoke songs, so who better to send her birthday wishes than the singer herself?

Watch our video above to find out more.

Pippa was pretty shocked to see she had sent her a message and was even more chuffed about her proposition.

Maybe she should have heard her singing first?

Find out what happened when James got a very special birthday message from Anthea Turner: