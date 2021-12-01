Get your hands on Chris Moyles’ pants!

1 December 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 09:35

Dom, Chris and Pippa model the Official Chris Moyles Show pants!
Dom, Chris and Pippa model the Official Chris Moyles Show pants! Picture: Radio X

Radio X has got your Christmas stocking sorted with the Official Chris Moyles Show pants.

Fed up of boring the pants off your friends with your Christmas gifts? Then these one-of-a kind briefs are for you!

These limited-edition pants are the perfect present for the Chris Moyles Show lover in your life, so make sure you snap up your pair now before they sell-out.

Buy The Chris Moyles Show pants here!

The pants feature a full custom woven label and the printed elasticated waist band.
The pants feature a full custom woven label and the printed elasticated waist band. Picture: Radio X

All the money raised will support Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. So, whether you are searching for the perfect gift or fancy wearing the pants yourself this Christmas, your purchase will help local charities that would be lost without your support.

Buy The Chris Moyles Show pants here!

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne model the brand new pants.
Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne model the brand new pants. Picture: Radio X

Get your briefs now for just £20 including postage and packaging.

Buy The Chris Moyles Show pants here!

Sizes

  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
  • Xtra large

PRODUCT DETAILS:

  • 95% combed cotton 5% elastane, premium quality, 160 gsm. With full custom woven label and the printed elasticated waist band.
  • All products will be shipped within 2-3 working days
  • All products will be shipped Royal Mail Tracked Delivery
  • International delivery is possible and will be calculated based on the destination.

100% OF THE NET PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THIS PRODUCT WILL BE DONATED TO GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE.

Global's Make Some Noise logo
Global's Make Some Noise logo . Picture: Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

