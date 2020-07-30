Chris Moyles' impression of Brian Blessed is amazing

30 July 2020, 16:09

The living legend spoke to the show live from his cabin this morning, but Chris just couldn't help doing his own take on the star.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Brian Blessed called in and talked about everything from life in lockdown to his wife's health.

Once they'd ended their chat, Chris couldn't help but do his own version of the Peppa Pig star's unmistakable voice live on-air.

Watch Chris' impression of the legend in our video above.

Brian Blessed appears on The Chris Moyles Show
Brian Blessed appears on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch our interview with the Flash Gordon star here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

