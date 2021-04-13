Chris Moyles listeners back The Burke Brothers' campaign

By Radio X

The Burke Brothers are back, but this time with the heartbreaking news of their Dad's cancer diagnosis. Watch Chris help them achieve their goal!

The Burke Brothers, who are much-loved friends of The Chris Moyles Show, wrote in about another one of their latest fundraising campaigns.

This time it has nothing to do with the twins raising money to buy their first car, but instead it's all about raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Unfortunately, the twins shared some absolutely heartbreaking news about their father's lung cancer diagnosis. The cheeky twosome are staying positive, however, and plan to run 5k to raise money for charity to make their dad proud while he's still with them.

The brothers were hoping to raise £530, which was £10 for every year their father had been with them, but their page was making slow progress.

Chris Moyles wasn't going to have that, though, and tasked his lovely listeners with helping them reach their target. And of course... not only did you fine lot help them reach their goal, you absolutely smashed it!

If you want to donate, head to the Burke's Brothers' giving page here.

