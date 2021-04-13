Chris Moyles listeners back The Burke Brothers' campaign

13 April 2021, 17:44 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 17:56

Radio X

By Radio X

The Burke Brothers are back, but this time with the heartbreaking news of their Dad's cancer diagnosis. Watch Chris help them achieve their goal!

The Burke Brothers, who are much-loved friends of The Chris Moyles Show, wrote in about another one of their latest fundraising campaigns.

This time it has nothing to do with the twins raising money to buy their first car, but instead it's all about raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Unfortunately, the twins shared some absolutely heartbreaking news about their father's lung cancer diagnosis. The cheeky twosome are staying positive, however, and plan to run 5k to raise money for charity to make their dad proud while he's still with them.

The brothers were hoping to raise £530, which was £10 for every year their father had been with them, but their page was making slow progress.

Chris Moyles wasn't going to have that, though, and tasked his lovely listeners with helping them reach their target. And of course... not only did you fine lot help them reach their goal, you absolutely smashed it!

Watch our video above to find out just how it all went down.

If you want to donate, head to the Burke's Brothers' giving page here.

Remind yourself of the first time The Chris Moyles Show helped the lads out:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles show:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Chris Moyles Show toasts pubs reopening in England

The Chris Moyles Show celebrates pubs opening in England

James and Dom top the Lip Reading Game

James and Dom absolutely top The Lip Reading Game

Dom's Disco is back

Dom's Disco is back and better than ever

Chris Moyles imagines Pippa's meditation tapes on The Chris Moyles Show

We all need Pippa's meditation tapes in our lives

Chris Moyles unveils Dom remix

Chris Moyles' new Dom remix is an absolute banger

Latest On Radio X

Royal Blood share their Boilermaker video

Royal Blood share Boilermaker video

Royal Blood

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl in the video for Eazy Sleazy

Mick Jagger unveils lockdown song featuring Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters

AC/DC's Brian Johnson in 2016

AC/DC's Brian Johnson announces new autobiography The Lives of Brian

News

Dave Grohl talks about the importance of touring in his WHAT DRIVES US doc

Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary

Foo Fighters

Bruce Dickinson launches Iron Maiden's Trooper beer back in 2013

10 rock bands with their own beers

Features

Dermot Kennedy in 2021

Dermot Kennedy to headline Sounds Of The City 2021

News