The Best New Podcasts For 2024

Looking to find your next favourite podcast? Radio X has some top choices from the past year: comedy, true crime, news and more.

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace Living a healthy lifestyle is a piece of cake, and former dessert man/national treasure Gregg Wallace is on a journey to learn how. In this podcast, Gregg is about to be joined by the best in the wellness and self-development space to give you the motivation and habits to be the best, healthiest version of yourself, whilst also keeping a big Gregg-style grin on your face. “Doesn’t get easier than this!" Listen now on Global Player: A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace. Picture: Global

Tom Dean Medal Machine With two Olympic gold medals already under his belt at just 23, Tom Dean MBE is taking on what many say is impossible in Paris this summer: he'll be attempting a record-breaking five-medal haul. It's the ultimate challenge, one that no Team GB athlete has ever achieved before. Tom is going to need every bit of help he can get; that’s where the podcast comes in. The mission? To build the Medal Machine, an all-encompassing behemoth that is going to give Tom the edge come July. Less "high-intensity training camp in the alps", more "down the pub round the corner from the pool", the podcast will cover everything from the very best cheat meals with celebrity chefs, to writing motivational chants with popstars. Tom's conversations will arm him with the knowledge he needs to be the best version of himself out of the pool, so he can make history in it. Listen now on Global Player: Tom Dean Medal Machine Tom Dean Medal Machine. Picture: Global

Shaun Keaveny's Daily Grind The Daily Grind is a comforting accompaniment to help you through the week, as Shaun Keaveny returns to the studio in this daily podcast. It's a show of contradictions, it's about anything and everything but it's definitely also a show about nothing. It's a bit like a daily radio show but it's a podcast. It’s disorientating, but it’s also reassuring! Listen now on Global Player: Shaun Keaveny's Daily Grind Shaun Keaveny's Daily Grind. Picture: Press

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross The father and daughter duo dive into everything from new cinema releases to binge-worthy TV series and movies. Honey, a writer and producer, and Jonathan, one of the biggest broadcasters in British history, come together to share their love of the big screen, peek behind the scenes and unpick everything in between. Listen now on Global Player: Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross. Picture: Press

Murder 101 In a small Tennessee town, a local serial killer was caught by the most unlikely investigators: A group of high school students, led by their teacher, Alex Campbell. Throughout the course of one school semester, the class pieced together a 30-year-old mystery and identified the killer behind at least six brutal murders. Shockingly, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations publicly agrees with their theory, no charges have been filed against the murderer. While some sleuthing students already have graduated, they, along with a fresh crop of current high schoolers, still want to finish the assignment, once and for all. Listen now on Global Player: Murder 101 Murder 101. Picture: Global

You're Wrong About ADHD Classic FM presenters Sam Pittis and Katie Breathwick have been friends for more than twenty years. Around two years ago, their lives took a surprising turn - they both discovered they have ADHD. Katie thinks it's a superpower, Sam thinks it's a pain in the backside. Join them every week as they explore what it's really like to live with ADHD, the highs and the lows and they’ll share tips and strategies on how they manage it. Across the series, they’ll also be speaking to expert guests to help bust some of the myths and misconceptions. Listen now on Global Player: You're Wrong About ADHD You're Wrong About ADHD. Picture: Global

FAME with Jo Elvin We've all wondered what it must be like to be famous, right? But how can any of us mere mortals understand what it's really like? Becoming a celebrity changes so much more than your bank balance - psychological studies have even shown that becoming famous will change the chemistry of a person's brain - so can you really, truly stay grounded when stardom calls? In this series you'll hear from the likes of Amy Schumer, Jameela Jamil and Tracey-Ann Oberman who share with us some fascinating insights from a position held by very few. Listen now on Global Player: FAME with Jo Elvin FAME with Jo Elvin. Picture: Global