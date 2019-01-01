How to listen to Podcasts: a beginners guide to podcasting

Listening to Podcasts. Picture: Getty Images

There are thousands of free Podcasts available to listen to, right here, right now. But how do you get a Podcast? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a Podcast?

A Podcast is essentially an internet radio show that you can listen to via a device or laptop. There are thousands of podcasts that you can listen to for free right now on almost any topic in the world - and it’s easier than ever to listen.

Listen to all your favourite podcasts in the new @RadioX IOS app! Get it here: https://t.co/CuU4dfmXlf pic.twitter.com/3ZWWrjuFgi — Radio X (@RadioX) November 29, 2018

How do I listen to a Podcast on my iPhone or iPad?

There are a number of Podcast apps available, but by far the best option is the Radio X app on IOS!

Get the Radio X IOS app here

It’s even better than ever, allowing you to listen to the world’s best Podcasts.

Browse and search the most popular shows from around the world like Serial and S-Town and find all your favourites - like The Chris Moyles Show, Johnny Vaughan, Danny Wallace’s Important Broadcast and Elis James and John Robins.

And like Netflix, it’s clever and personalised - the app can make recommendations and will learn what you like so you can discover even more great content!

The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

How do I listen to a Podcast on my Android phone or tablet?

The easiest way to listen via Android is to use the Google Podcasts app.

- Head to the Play Store and search for “Google Podcasts”. Or click this link and download the Google Podcasts app.

- Once you’ve installed the app, use the search box to find the Podcasts you want, such as The Chris Moyles Show or Elis James and John Robins.

- Choose the Podcast you want and tap on it to get to that show’s page.

- You’ll then see a list of the most recent episodes of that Podcast. Tap on one to play it.

- If you tap Subscribe, each new episode of the Podcast will automatically be downloaded to your phone when it’s published. Nice.

- You can also find Podcasts in the Google Search app, all you have to do is search for the name of the Podcast you want.

The Elis James And John Robins On Radio X Podcast. Picture: Radio X

How do I listen to a Podcast on a website?

It's not as easy to listen to Podcasts on your PC or Mac, but it is still possible.

- The best way is to find the website of the Podcast you want, such as this page for The Chris Moyles Show.

- Find the Podcast’s player and scroll to the episode you want. Click play and you can listen to the Podcast.

- Not every Podcast will have a player on their website, but you can still listen on your computer by downloading iTunes or Spotify and going to the Podcast section.

Woman listening to a podcast. Picture: Getty Images

What Podcasts Should I Listen To?

Take a look at Radio X’s very own Podcasts page here - everything from Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan to Elis James and John Robins and John Kennedy’s X-Posure Podcast.

You can also use the Radio X IOS app to search through a wide range (1500+) of the most popular podcasts, including content lists curated specifically by the Radio X team.

Use the Radio X app search functionality to find Podcasts - our unique tags it makes it even easier to discover your favourite Podcasts.