The Best Podcasts Of 2023

Looking to find your next favourite podcast? Radio X has some top choices from the past year: comedy, true crime, news and more.

Alien Kidnap Club Radio X's very own Johnny Vaughan tries to get to the bottom of the question of extra-terrestrial life by talking to people who claim they've had close encounters. Empathetic and fascinating, this will keep you going until they reveal what really happened at Roswell.

The News Agents Three of the UK's top journalists - Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall – analyse the news agenda with a daily look at the news. It'll tell you not just what's happening, but more importantly why.

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster Now past its 200th episode, this favourite continues to delight, with Radio X presenter Ed Gamble and comedian James Acaster inviting guests to choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. Recent episodes include Carol Vorderman, Blur's Graham Coxon, Tim Minchin, Arlo Parks and more.

Filthy Ritual Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala dig into the story of one of the most prolific con women in British history in this compelling series from the makers of the hit true crime podcast Redhanded. They speak to the reporters who tracked down the perpetrator and the victims who came together in search of justice.

We Can Be Weirdos Professional fact-hunter Dan Schreiber speaks to some of the most fascinating people on Earth and subjects them to "The Batsh*t Survey". Recent episodes feature the editor-in-chief of the Guinness Book Of World Records, a dinosaur detective and historian Dan Snow talks weird coincidences.

Brydon & The comedian and actor talks to other comedians and actors about their craft and careers, with plenty of anecdotes. Recent guests include Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Dara Ó Briain, Julia Davis, Harry Hill, Steve Coogan and many more.

How Did This Get Made? Actors and movie buffs Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzouka look at some of the worst films in cinema history. Under the microscope in recent weeks have been such cinematic masterpieces as The Meg, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret Of The Ooze, Bratz, Jaws 3-D and everyone's favourite Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo.

The Wittering Whitehalls Jack Whitehall's parents Michael & Hilary offer their thoughts on everything from workouts to weddings, seaside towns to social media and everything in between, offering complete access to their combined life experiences and the precious wisdom that they've gathered over the years. Plus, rants raves and harsh truths.

Three Bean Salad Comedians Mike Wozniak, Henry Paker and Benjamin Partridge tackle a different theme each week, suggested by the listening audience.Recent topics include beer, pencils, time travel, whales and urban legends - they'll discuss anything.

Into The Dirt Rob Moore had a successful career in television until one day he ran out of ideas. One day he was offered a job in the shadowy world of corporate intelligence - he became a spy. Tasked with working undercover to extract information from an environmental campaign group, Moore eventually decided to turn on his employers and support the group he was meant to be infiltrating. What happened when he was outed?

The Paul Chowdhry Pudcast Comedian Paul Chowdhry interviews guests with no holding back. Expect anyone and everyone from musicians to broadcasters and more. Recent guests include star chef Nadiya Hussain, comedians Eddie Izzard and Richard Herring and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.