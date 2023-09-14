The Best Podcasts Of 2023

14 September 2023, 17:04

Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2023 and they're all available on Global Player
Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2023 and they're all available on Global Player. Picture: Global Player

Looking to find your next favourite podcast? Radio X has some top choices from the past year: comedy, true crime, news and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
  • Podcasting has grown even gigger in the past 12 months with hundreds more new titles added every month that cover diverse interests and lifestyles.
  • So many, in fact that, it's often difficult to know where to start - or find your next favourite. From self-improvement to niche hobbies, to true crime and news updates there's something for everyone.
  • Radio X takes a look at the best of this year's podcasts, from comedy and movies to true life stories that will amaze you.
  • Each of the podcasts listed below are available on Global Player

How to listen to podcasts: a beginner's guide to podcasting

  1. Alien Kidnap Club

    Radio X's very own Johnny Vaughan tries to get to the bottom of the question of extra-terrestrial life by talking to people who claim they've had close encounters. Empathetic and fascinating, this will keep you going until they reveal what really happened at Roswell.

    Listen now on Global Player: Alien Kidnap Club

    Johnny Vaughan's Alien Kidnap Club podcast is available on Global Player
    Johnny Vaughan's Alien Kidnap Club podcast is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

  2. The News Agents

    Three of the UK's top journalists - Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall – analyse the news agenda with a daily look at the news. It'll tell you not just what's happening, but more importantly why.

    Listen now on Global Player: The News Agents

    The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall
    The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall. Picture: Global

  3. Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

    Now past its 200th episode, this favourite continues to delight, with Radio X presenter Ed Gamble and comedian James Acaster inviting guests to choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. Recent episodes include Carol Vorderman, Blur's Graham Coxon, Tim Minchin, Arlo Parks and more.

    Listen now on Global Player: Off Menu

    Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
    Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster. Picture: Global

  4. Filthy Ritual

    Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala dig into the story of one of the most prolific con women in British history in this compelling series from the makers of the hit true crime podcast Redhanded. They speak to the reporters who tracked down the perpetrator and the victims who came together in search of justice.

    Listen now on Global Player: Filthy Ritual

    Filthy Ritual podcast
    Filthy Ritual podcast. Picture: Global

  5. We Can Be Weirdos

    Professional fact-hunter Dan Schreiber speaks to some of the most fascinating people on Earth and subjects them to "The Batsh*t Survey". Recent episodes feature the editor-in-chief of the Guinness Book Of World Records, a dinosaur detective and historian Dan Snow talks weird coincidences.

    Listen now on Global Player: We Can Be Weirdos

    We Can Be Weirdos podcast
    We Can Be Weirdos podcast. Picture: Global

  6. Brydon &

    The comedian and actor talks to other comedians and actors about their craft and careers, with plenty of anecdotes. Recent guests include Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, Dara Ó Briain, Julia Davis, Harry Hill, Steve Coogan and many more.

    Listen now on Global Player: Brydon &

    Brydon & podcast
    Brydon & podcast. Picture: Global Player

  7. How Did This Get Made?

    Actors and movie buffs Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael and Jason Mantzouka look at some of the worst films in cinema history. Under the microscope in recent weeks have been such cinematic masterpieces as The Meg, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret Of The Ooze, Bratz, Jaws 3-D and everyone's favourite Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo.

    Listen now on Global Player: How Did This Get Made?

    How Did This Get Made podcast
    How Did This Get Made podcast. Picture: Global Player

  8. The Wittering Whitehalls

    Jack Whitehall's parents Michael & Hilary offer their thoughts on everything from workouts to weddings, seaside towns to social media and everything in between, offering complete access to their combined life experiences and the precious wisdom that they’ve gathered over the years. Plus, rants raves and harsh truths.

    Listen now on Global Player: The Wittering Whitehalls

    The Wittering Whitehalls podcast
    The Wittering Whitehalls podcast. Picture: Global

  9. Three Bean Salad

    Comedians Mike Wozniak, Henry Paker and Benjamin Partridge tackle a different theme each week, suggested by the listening audience.Recent topics include beer, pencils, time travel, whales and urban legends - they'll discuss anything.

    Listen now on Global Player: Three Bean Salad

    Three Bean Salad podcast
    Three Bean Salad podcast. Picture: Global Player

  10. Into The Dirt

    Rob Moore had a successful career in television until one day he ran out of ideas. One day he was offered a job in the shadowy world of corporate intelligence - he became a spy. Tasked with working undercover to extract information from an environmental campaign group, Moore eventually decided to turn on his employers and support the group he was meant to be infiltrating. What happened when he was outed?

    Listen now on Global Player: Into The Dirt

    Into The Dirt podcast
    Into The Dirt podcast. Picture: Global Player

  11. The Paul Chowdhry Pudcast

    Comedian Paul Chowdhry interviews guests with no holding back. Expect anyone and everyone from musicians to broadcasters and more. Recent guests include star chef Nadiya Hussain, comedians Eddie Izzard and Richard Herring and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

    Listen now on Global Player: The Paul Chowdhry Pudcast

    The Paul Chowdhry Pudcast
    The Paul Chowdhry Pudcast. Picture: Global Player

  12. Restless Natives

    Broadcaster Gordon Smart & Line Of Duty actor Martin Compston recount some of their most ridiculous scrapes and adventures from the past while they plan even more ambitious, unreachable schemes for the future.

    Listen now on Global Player: Restless Natives

    Restless Natives Podcast
    Restless Natives Podcast. Picture: Global

Latest On Radio X

Amy Winehouse passed away on 23 July 2011

Is Back To Black Amy Winehouse's most poignant song?

Jack Cochrane of The Snuts at O2 Academy Birmingham

The Snuts and Paolo Nutini on longlist for Scottish Album Of The Year Award

News

Where was the photo on the cover of This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours by Manic Street Preachers taken?

Where was the photo on the cover of This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours taken?

Manic Street Preachers

Some of the best albums of 1972 from Slade, Lou Reed, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Roxy Music.

The 25 best albums of 1972

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam will be included in the new show, says guitarist Mike McCready

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready is writing a "grunge opera"

News