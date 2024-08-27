Oasis announce 2025 tour dates ticket pre-sale - here’s how to register for the ballot

27 August 2024, 21:23 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 21:38

Oasis posted the registration details on Tuesday evening (27th August)
Oasis posted the registration details on Tuesday evening (27th August). Picture: Oasis Twitter/X

The Gallaghers have revealed that a special pre-sale for the long awaited reunion shows will take place on Friday 30th August... but you need to register!

Oasis have announced details of a pre-sale for their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows, which will involve a ballot.

The draw will allow a selected number of lucky fans the opportunity to buy tickets before the official ons-ale date of 9am on Saturday 31st August - but organisers are keen to state that this doesn't guarantee they'll get a ticket.

The band's official social media channels said:

"A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

"To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a ballot.

"Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm BST, this Wednesday 28th August. Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August.

"Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis."

To register for the ballot, head to: https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/OLI25Ballot

Inevitably, the registration link has had a huge amount of traffic in its first hour, so the band's PR have posted: "Due to an extremely high volume of entries, confirmation emails may be delayed. Please be assured that everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email."

Oasis reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

