Oasis announce 2025 tour dates ticket pre-sale - here’s how to register for the ballot

Oasis posted the registration details on Tuesday evening (27th August). Picture: Oasis Twitter/X

The Gallaghers have revealed that a special pre-sale for the long awaited reunion shows will take place on Friday 30th August... but you need to register!

Oasis have announced details of a pre-sale for their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows, which will involve a ballot.

The draw will allow a selected number of lucky fans the opportunity to buy tickets before the official ons-ale date of 9am on Saturday 31st August - but organisers are keen to state that this doesn't guarantee they'll get a ticket.

The band's official social media channels said:

"A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

"To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a ballot.

"Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm BST, this Wednesday 28th August. Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August.

"Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis."

To register for the ballot, head to: https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/OLI25Ballot

🚨REGISTER FOR THE UK & IRELAND 2025 TOUR PRE-SALE BALLOT🚨

A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

Inevitably, the registration link has had a huge amount of traffic in its first hour, so the band's PR have posted: "Due to an extremely high volume of entries, confirmation emails may be delayed. Please be assured that everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email."

Oasis reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

