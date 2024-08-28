Who was the original Oasis drummer?

Oasis revealed a special pre-sale for their long awaited reunion shows, but there's a question fans must know to register.

Oasis announced details of a pre-sale ballot for their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows.

The draw will allow a selected number of lucky fans the opportunity nab tickets before the official on-sale date at 9am on Saturday 31st August - giving them the chance to buy them on a "first come first served" basis.

Seems like a no-brainer, but there's just one small qualifying question you need to be able to answer to be in with a chance of being selected.

In order to be registered for the pre-sale ballot, you must know who the band's original drummer was. Die-hard Oasis fans shouldn't have a problem placing the name of the drummer in the initial Oasis line-up, but just in case you wanted to double check, here's what you need to know:

Tony McCarroll was the first Oasis drummer. Picture: Des Willie/Redferns/Getty

Oasis drummer: who played with the band first?

Tony McCarroll was the original drummer for Oasis. The percussionist played in the band from 1991 - 1995, featuring on the band's debut album Definitely Maybe as well as performing on their Whatever and Some Might Say singles. The latter became Oasis' first number one single from their second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

How did Tony McCarroll become part of Oasis?

Tony McCarroll met Paul McGuigan while playing for the local football team. McCarroll, McGuigan and his friend Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs formed a band called The Rain, hiring Chris Hutton as their singer. However, Hutton was sacked and replaced by Liam Gallagher (who McCarroll had also known through childhood) not long after. They decided to change their name to Oasis, and soon after Liam's brother Noel joined. The rest, as they say, is history.

The original Oasis line-up. L-R Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Tony McCarroll, Paul McGuigan in 1993. Picture: James Fry/Getty Images

Why did Tony McCarroll leave Oasis?

It is widely documented that while McCarroll got on with Noel Gallagher in childhood, their relationship became strained once he joined the band. Noel has publicly commented on McCarroll's ability as a drummer telling AP: "I like Tony as a geezer, but he wouldn't have been able to drum the new songs."

On 30th April 1995, McCarroll's departure was announced and he was replaced by Alan White on drums, who stayed in the band until 2004.

McCarroll launched a lawsuit against the band in 1999 to sue Oasis for £18 million. He had hired the services of Jens Hills, who had helped Pete Best get awarded £2 million from The Beatles. The suit argued that McCarroll was owed his part of the band's five-album deal with Creation Records and sought to set a legal precedent by claiming compensation for the two of the band's following albums on which he hadn't played. He eventually accepted an out-of-court settlement for £600,000 in March 1999, in which he agreed to give up any future royalties from the band.

Given the history of McCarroll's relationship with the band, is having him as the answer to the ballot question a complete coincidence, homage to his role in being part of the initial Oasis line-up, or a subtle dig to a disgruntled former bandmate who sued them? You decide.

How to enter the Oasis pre-sale ballot:

The band's official social media channels explained:

"A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.

"To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a ballot.

"Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm BST, this Wednesday 28th August. Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August.

"Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis."

Oasis reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

