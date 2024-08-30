Oasis reunion: Fans react in ticket presale frenzy as band issue stern warning over secondary sites
30 August 2024, 21:01 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 21:27
The special Oasis reunion pre-sale took place on Friday night and fans celebrated and commiserated in equal measure.
Oasis confirmed their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows this week and the first chance for fans to get tickets took place.
The special pre-sale granted ballot winners the chance to buy a ticket this Friday 30th August from 7pm and fans took to social media to share their dreams.
The lucky hopefuls, which were given special codes earlier in the day, duked it out to buy tickets to the mammoth dates, and some made it through,
However, not everybody was successful.
Get the best (and worst) reactions as fans celebrated and commiserated below:
The first sign of success began to come through early after 7pm, as one fan wrote: "SEE YOU NEXT YEAR". Another exclaimed: "And we're in!"
Ian Roberts was pretty chuffed he got the job done.
Oasis 🎟️ ✅#Oasis #OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/WB3jOrw8ov— Ian Roberts (@ianrobbo83) August 30, 2024
A fan who managed to bag tickets to one of the band's homecoming shows at Heaton Park added: "Wow that was quick!!!"
Wow that was quick!!! 🎶😍🎶 #Oasis #OasisLive25 can not wait!! pic.twitter.com/tanZLqmSia— Steven A T Rice (@Steveatrice) August 30, 2024
Darren Phillips had pretty good motivation for getting his hands on tickets for Wembley Stadium on 30th July after wanting to aim for that date for recovery from his injury.
F*cking needed this. Had a shit month since my injury. Got this to aim my rehab to. Thanks @Kazzap1011 for looking after me. Thanks @NoelGallagher & @liamgallagher for the reunion and making this old fella happy.#OasisLive25 #oasisreunion pic.twitter.com/jCWzNBcjo6— Darren Phillips (@dazphillips74) August 30, 2024
This fan was just happy he saved for a rainy day and was able to splash out.
I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS. One of my all-time favourite bands. I thought I was kidding myself saving money all these years ‘just in case’, but I’m actually going to see them 🥹 #OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/9pd8Jx3KGB— Spooky Trash🎃 Witnessed Castles Crumbling 🏰 (@shawoltrashhh) August 30, 2024
And this fan spoke for many, when she wrote: "Biblical".
Biblical #OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/8oQLAD31QT— Naomi Randall She/Her (@NaiRandall) August 30, 2024
It wasn't all smiles, however, as many ballot winners failed to get a ticket.
More than a few definitely had a dose of sour grapes, with one writing: "I think I hate people who've got Oasis tickets more than the people who win the Omaze houses."
I think I hate people who've got Oasis tickets more than the people who win the Omaze houses.— Tazker (@TazkerV2) August 30, 2024
Terrible people, every last one of em. 😁
And this user suggested the people trying might be muppets...
Those buying tickets #OasisLive25 😂 pic.twitter.com/qMKQTMPeqZ— T Mac (@t_macteresa2) August 30, 2024
One fan shared her ticket from Maine Road in 1996, sad that she might not be able to make new memories with the Gallagher brothers again.
My first @oasis gig great memories. Doesnt look like I'm gonna get to #OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/Cayd6jMTCf— Katherine 👩🏻🎤💚 (@katyskyewalker) August 30, 2024
This fan was happy enough not to go, since she witnessed the band back in 2005.
Love Oasis, but not bothered about getting tickets. I'm too old, my back hates standing for too long and I have no desire to get covered with warm piss. But did love 2005, a couple of weeks before I got married. Are you in the queue yet @Scottwestbrom #OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/OAqbpqS4qF— emma Fashionmommy (@fashion_mommyWM) August 30, 2024
Many fans noticed tickets were already being advertised for astronomical prices on secondary sites, but Oasis assured their fans: "We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be canceled by the promoters."
We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be canceled by the…— Oasis (@oasis) August 30, 2024
All is not lost, however, and fans still have a chance to buy a ticket for the Oasis reunion in the general sale, which takes place this Saturday 31st August at 9am BST for UK shows and at 8am IST for the dates in Dublin.
Get the dates and details below:
See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
JULY 2025:
- 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED
- 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park
How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
- Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com.
- Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie.
