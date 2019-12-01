Which groups still haven't done the decent thing and got back together? Radio X takes a look at the bands who haven’t reunited... from The Smiths to our old friends Oasis.

The Smiths Like the clocks going back, you can usually expect a "Smiths reunion" story to surface with reassuring regularity. This time, the fuss has been over an official Smiths account appearing on Twitter, but we will not be satisfied it's true until we see Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Joyce on the same stage together. With Johnny enjoying a solo career and Mozzer still on bad terms with Joyce, it seems like we'll need to keep the daffodils in the garden where they belong. The Smiths in March 1987: Mike Joyce, Andy Rourke, Morrissey and Johnny Marr. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Oasis Will they? Won’t they? Liam and Noel Gallagher both have flourishing solo careers at the moment, but the rumours that Oasis may rise again will never go away. But as the animosity between the bruvs shows no signs of disappearing, we’re not holding our breath. Oasis, 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Led Zeppelin Since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980, the remaining member of the Zep have only appeared together on a handful of occasions, even though Jimmy Page and Robert Plant issued a pair of successful albums together in the 1990s. A full-blown Zeppelin tour COULD happen, with Bonham Jr (Jason) on tub thumping duties, but do they need to do it? We say: REMEMBER LIVE AID. Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham and John Paul Jones. Picture: Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

Pink Floyd The saga of the Floyd is one of ups and downs. No! Bassist Roger Waters was incandescent with rage when guitarist Dave Gilmour took control of the name. Yes! Waters appeared with the other members onstage at Live 8 in 2005. Yes again! Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason appeared with Waters at one of his Wall shows in 2011, following the death of keyboard player Rick Wright. No! Gilmour says it's not something he wants to keep doing. Maybe! Nick Mason is touring early Floyd material with his own band. Pink Floyd, circa 1970: Roger Waters, Nick Mason, David Gilmour and Rick Wright. Picture: Ray Stevenson/Shutterstock

Mansun Best known for their classic debut album Attack Of The Grey Lantern, the band called it a day in 2003. However, a collection of unreleased tracks and b-sides, Kleptomania, was issued in 2004. Singer Paul Draper claims that a reunion won't happen unless all the original members are interested… and they're not. Mansun at the BRIT Awards 1997. Picture: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Nirvana OK, it's a bit tricky without Kurt Cobain being, you know, alive, but Grohl and Nirvana's live guitarist and current Foo Fighter Pat Smear were joined onstage by Krist Novoselic and Joan “I Love Rock And Roll” Jett for a mini reunion at a Foos show in California in October 2018. Shy of Frances Bean joining the surviving members, that's probably the closest we'll ever get... Could they tour it? Would you go? Nirvana. Picture: Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

R.E.M. They split in late 2011 after three decades in business. Michael Stipe told Radio X that there would be no reunion, that was it. How long do you give it? R.E.M. in 1991: Peter Buck, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Bill Berry. Picture: Snap/Shutterstock

The Jam After Paul Weller called time on the Mod uberlords in 1982, he went onto forge a hugely successful solo career, while bassist Bruce Foxton and drummer Rick Buckler tinkered with various different bands. After not speaking for 20 years, Weller and Foxton buried the hatchet and the bassist appeared on The Modfather's Wake Up The Nation album in 2010. However, it seems that a full reunion of the original trio seems unlikely as Paul 'n' Rick are not on speaking terms. The Jam in 1980: Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler. Picture: Victor Watts/Shutterstock

Talking Heads The NYC art rock pioneers released their last album, Naked, in 1988. While David Byrne went solo, the other members released an album without him, although Byrne took legal action to stop them using the name. Apart from a reunion for their Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2002, further collaborations seem unlikely. Talking Heads in 1978: Chris Frantz, Tina Wemouth, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison. Picture: Bill Wood/Shutterstock