Oasis reveal all ballot codes have been sent and confirm pre-sale details

30 August 2024, 14:19 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 18:03

Oasis posted the registration details on Tuesday evening (27th August)
Oasis posted the registration details on Tuesday evening (27th August). Picture: Oasis Twitter/X

The Gallaghers have confirmed the details of a special pre-sale for the long awaited reunion shows, which takes place on Friday 30th August.

Oasis have confirmed full details of the pre-sale for their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows.

The Oasis Live '25 pre-sale will take place between 7pm and 10pm on Friday 30th August.

In a post on Friday afternoon (30th August), fans were told: "All Ticket Ballot codes have now been sent out to fans.

"If you didn't get a code to access the pre-sale, you can join the general sale tomorrow morning."

The draw will allow a selected number of lucky fans the opportunity to buy tickets before the official on -sale date of 9am on Saturday 31st August.

Fans with codes have been told: "You MUST have a Ticketmaster account registered with this email address (the one you used for the Ticket Ballot) and be signed in to access the pre-sale.

“If you don’t have a Ticketmaster account using this email address, create one now ahead of the pre-sale.

“Make sure your details, especially your mobile number, are up to date, as a verification code will be sent to your phone when entering the pre-sale queue.

“Once through the queue, input your unique code to unlock tickets. Please note there is a ticket limit of four per code.”

The promoters have been keen to state that this doesn't guarantee that fans with a code will definitely get a ticket.

The band's official social media channels said: "Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis."

They have also warned fans not to share their ticket ballot codes and not to buy codes from anyone else: "Please do NOT buy a code or transfer them to someone else. Codes ONLY work with the registered email address."

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

