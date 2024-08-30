Oasis reveal all ballot codes have been sent and confirm pre-sale details
30 August 2024, 14:19 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 18:03
The Gallaghers have confirmed the details of a special pre-sale for the long awaited reunion shows, which takes place on Friday 30th August.
Oasis have confirmed full details of the pre-sale for their hugely-anticipated 2025 reunion shows.
The Oasis Live '25 pre-sale will take place between 7pm and 10pm on Friday 30th August.
In a post on Friday afternoon (30th August), fans were told: "All Ticket Ballot codes have now been sent out to fans.
"If you didn't get a code to access the pre-sale, you can join the general sale tomorrow morning."
The draw will allow a selected number of lucky fans the opportunity to buy tickets before the official on -sale date of 9am on Saturday 31st August.
Fans with codes have been told: "You MUST have a Ticketmaster account registered with this email address (the one you used for the Ticket Ballot) and be signed in to access the pre-sale.
“If you don’t have a Ticketmaster account using this email address, create one now ahead of the pre-sale.
“Make sure your details, especially your mobile number, are up to date, as a verification code will be sent to your phone when entering the pre-sale queue.
“Once through the queue, input your unique code to unlock tickets. Please note there is a ticket limit of four per code.”
All Ticket Ballot codes have now been sent out to fans.— Oasis (@oasis) August 30, 2024
Please do NOT buy a code or transfer them to someone else. Codes ONLY work with the registered email address.
If you didn't get a code to access the pre-sale, you can join the general sale tomorrow morning.
The promoters have been keen to state that this doesn't guarantee that fans with a code will definitely get a ticket.
The band's official social media channels said: "Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis."
They have also warned fans not to share their ticket ballot codes and not to buy codes from anyone else: "Please do NOT buy a code or transfer them to someone else. Codes ONLY work with the registered email address."
See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
JULY 2025:
- 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED
- 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park
“This is it, this is happening”— Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024
Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)
Dates:
Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July
Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July
London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August
Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb
How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
- Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com.
- Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie.
