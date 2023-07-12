Watch the trailer for Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet stars in Wonka trailer

By Jenny Mensah

The Paul King-directed film, starring Timothée Chalamet, will tell the origin story of the Charlie and the Chocolate factory character.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first official trailer for Wonka has been shared this week.

52 years since the original adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring the unforgettable Gene Wilder, was released and 18 years after Johnny Depp's interpretation burst onto cinema screens, Timothée Chalamet is set to take on the iconic role for 2023.

This time around, we get to see a younger interpretation of the jabberwocky character in the Paul King-directed prequel, which is expected to hit cinemas in December this year.

Find out everything we know about the film so far, including who stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, what it's about and when we can expect it to be released in cinemas.

Timothée Chalamet stars in Wonka. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

READ MORE - Bones and All: Coming-of-age cannibalism with plenty of heart, blood and guts

When is Wonka released?

Wonka is released in cinemas on 15th December 2023.

Who stars in Wonka?

Wonka sees Timothée Chalamet star in the iconic role, joined by Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, with Olivia Colman.

Also featuring in the film is Huge Grant, who makes an appearance at the end of the trailer as an Oompa Loompa.

READ MORE: Dune 2 - trailers, release date, cast and more

Is Wonka a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

Yes, Wonka isn't just a rehashing of the well-known Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story, but is more of a prequel, offering up the origin story of the iconic fictional chocolatier.

A press release courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures reads: "Based on the extraordinary character at the centre of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today."

It adds: "... This irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible."

Wonka is released in cinemas on 15th December. Picture: Warner Bros.

Wonka will be released in cinemas across the UK on 15th December by Warner Bros. Pictures.

READ MORE: Barbie - trailers, release date, cast, soundtrack and more