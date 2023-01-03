When does Winter Love Island 2023 start? Start date confirmed

The first teaser for the winter edition of Love Island with Maya Jama has been revealed. Find out when the show starts and everything we know so far.

Love Island is now a permanent fixture on our screens every summer, but during the pandemic, we were gifted with a bonus version of the reality dating show to take away the winter blues.

Now, it looks like Winter Love Island will return for 2023, but what do we know about the show so far and when does it return?

Find out everything we know about the show so far including, when it starts, who's this year's host, who's in the cast and where it will be filmed.

When does Winter Love Island start?

Love Island’s winter edition returns on 16th January 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX.

Who’s hosting Winter Love Island?

After the departure of Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama was confirmed to host the show next year.

Boxing Day 2022 saw ITV drop a brand new teaser featuring the new presenter against a pink background as the iconic love Island theme plays.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a former Radio 1 host, presenter and model and she’s featured on the likes of BBC's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star and ITV's Cannonball, Walk The Line and Don't Hate The Playaz.

Maya Jama is of half Ethiopian and half Swedish descent.

Who’s in the Winter Love Island 2023 cast?

So far, we don’t know who’s set to to star in Winter Love Island, but we can expect it to be a cohort of young, attractive types from across the UK.

Where is Winter Love Island 2023 filmed?

Winter Love Island 2023 will be filmed in the Ludus Magnus villa in South Africa, set in the protected area of the Franschhoek wine valley.

Will there be a Love Island 2023?

Yes, Winter Love Island will be followed by the summer version, meaning we will get double Love Island this year.

Who won Love Island 2022?

The winners of last year's Love Island were Ekin-su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti. The fiery couple went through trials and tribulations in the villa to take home the £50k prize. They have since gone on from strength to strength and are still together, have signed huge brand deals as well as their own show Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

