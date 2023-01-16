Who is Maya Jama? Everything we know about the new Love Island host

Maya Jama is the new host of Winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The new winter season of the reality show kicks off this week. Here's everything you need to know about its new host Maya Jama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maya Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island last year and she's set to bring her sassy charm to the winter edition this week.

The presenter and TV personality has been on our screens and airwaves for many years, but how much do you know about Maya Jama ahead of her Love Island debut.

Find out everything we know about Maya Jama including her age, where she's from, what she's done before and who she's currently dating.

READ MORE - Winter Love Island 2023: Start date, cast, host & more

Who’s hosting Winter Love Island?

After the departure of Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama was confirmed to host the show next year.

How old is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is was born on 14th August 1994 and at the time of writing this article is 28 years old.

Where is Maya Jama from?

Maya Indea Jama is British presenter of Somali on her father's side and Swedish descent on her mother's side. She was born and raised in Bristol, where she attended Cotham School. She was named after the US poet and author Maya Angelou.

What else has Maya Jama been on?

Maya began her presenting career presenting the weekly music video countdown on JumpOff.TV. She's worked in radio, first making her broadcasting debut on Rinse FM.

She's presented various shows across music, entertainment and sport, such as Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities for Copa90 and MTV's The Wrap Up.

Maya also hosted the 2017 pre-BRIT Awards red carpet party, featured on the likes of Cannonball on ITV, co-hosted The Circle on Channel 4, co-presented Stand-Up to Cancer and became the team captain on ITV's Don't Hate The Playaz.

Elsewhere, Maya has appeared on A League of Their Own Road Trip, Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and co-presented BBC One's New Year's programme The Big New Year's In.

In 2021, she replaced Stacey Dooley in Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and she hosted Simon Cowell's new Music competition Walk The Line.

What is Maya Jama's Instagram?

You can find Maya Jama on Instagram at @mayajama.

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy together?

Maya Jama had a well-publicised relationship with Stormzy from 2015 - 2019. In recent months, after Maya's split from Ben Simmons, she has been linked to the Vossi rapper, with reports of a rekindling. However, in his recent interview with Louis Theroux Stormzy said he was single and doesn't really date, while Maya Jama said in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that she was "really, really single" right now.

Why did Maya Jama and Stormzy split?

There were rumours that Stormzy cheated on Maya, which fans believe he admits in his Lessons song from his album Heavy Is The Head.

Speaking to The Times about their relationship, Maya said: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers."I was starting at MTV. He'd not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.

"I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing. We were just: we're young and in love and we're going to go for it and work really hard. We're just together. We never really did red carpets. We didn't do any of that stuff."

Winter Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm.

READ MORE - Winter Love Island 2023 cast, jobs and Instagram handles