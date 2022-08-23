Laura Whitmore quits Love Island: What we know so far

Laura Whitmore has announced she's leaving Love Island. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish presenter has revealed she won't be returning to host the reality dating show. Find out why she's leaving and who could replace her.

Laura Whitmore has revealed she won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

The Irish presenter took over hosting duties of the reality dating show at first to cover her late friend Caroline Flack, but went on to host 3 series of the show.

Now, the 37-year-old personality - who is married to the TV show's narrator Iain Stirling - has stepped down from the role.

Find out why Laura Whitmore has decided to leave Love Island, what she's doing next and who could be taking her place.

Why has Laura Whitmore left Love Island?

Taking to Instagram, Whitmore said: "There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series."I hope I did you proud Caroline.

What has ITV said about the news?

After Laura Whitmore's announcement she would be leaving Love Island, ITV said: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Maya Jama is among one of the names fans have thrown into the ring to host Love Island. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

Who will replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island?

There's no news on who will replace Laura just yet, but fans are already keen on putting a few names forward, with the likes of Maya Jama, AJ Adudo among the names in the mix.

AJ Odudu British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party At Chiltern Firehouse. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

When is the next Love Island?

ITV has confirmed that it will have two seasons in 2023: a winter series and a regular Love Island series, which will air in January and June respectively.

